No sabemos si homenajea o no, pero lo cierto es que sí nos ha hecho pasar un buen rato. Hablamos de la escultura donada a la Comunidad de Madrid por el artista Víctor Ochoa, titulada 'Héroes del Covid-19' en homenaje a las víctimas de la pandemia.
La obra ha causado una buena polémica. Según publicó ABC el pasado lunes, el autor asegura que su obra "refleja ese momento de lucha sobrenatural contra algo invisible". Sin embargo, muchos han apuntado a que en las redes sociales del artista ya aparece una foto de la misma en 2017.
La escultura ‘Héroes del COVID-19’ se creó en 2017 https://t.co/wMfUMjxOKR
— Pablo Martínez (@el_webboy) May 21, 2020
Al margen de la polémica por la fecha de su creación, en las redes lo que ha triunfado es la crítica estética, ya que para muchos la obra directamente parece "un fantasma cagando".
Estos son algunos de los memes más trinchantes que han aparecido en las últimas horas:
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) May 20, 2020
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 20, 2020
¡Qué regalo mas bonito nos han hecho a todos los madrileños! ???? pic.twitter.com/PpILa4EuJK
— ElNota Lebowski ???????? (@elNota_Lebowski) May 20, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 20, 2020
— Javi GuBn (@JavGuBn) May 21, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) May 20, 2020
Los de Playmobil ya predijeron la estatua de los fallecidos del Covid-19 en la CAM. pic.twitter.com/WvaMK1joIz
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) May 20, 2020
https://t.co/Cr6Ykml1xP pic.twitter.com/MaMvt1MrBE
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 20, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) May 21, 2020
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 20, 2020
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) May 20, 2020
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) May 20, 2020
El mofletes renales. pic.twitter.com/BKSiEFu7H7
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 20, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 20, 2020
Did it work? pic.twitter.com/07zZw8dfgC
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 20, 2020
La intención era buena... pic.twitter.com/19go7cHipF
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 20, 2020
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 20, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) May 20, 2020
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 20, 2020
¿Pero esto es real? Yo sólo veo a un fantasma cagando a lo grande... https://t.co/FOROpYisiv
— NiceTeacher (@wenwhy) May 20, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) May 20, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) May 20, 2020
YA TENEMOS EL EMOJI DE LA ESTATUA DE CON LA QUE @IdiazAyuso QUIERE DAR HOMENAJE A LAS VICTIMAS DEL CORONAVIRUS. (Gracias por la idea @ignacioj_zapata)#diazayuso pic.twitter.com/Faqm1JSVQF
— HUMOR CANALLA (@jcarlos2001) May 20, 2020
—¿Esta lámpara por dónde se enciende? pic.twitter.com/1xBzXkhoxg
— robotronk (@robotronk1) May 20, 2020
— ⚠Mɪɴúsᴄᴜʟᴏ⚠ (@KIud0) May 20, 2020
— Profesor Cojonciano (@PCojonciano) May 21, 2020
Mi plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/zu4mfgFvMi
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) May 20, 2020
...Pueeeeee, que he juntado un fantasma y una caca y se ha liao parda. pic.twitter.com/cxPLJFTW4E
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) May 20, 2020
— robotronk (@robotronk1) May 20, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 20, 2020
Parece una caca y un fantasma.
Así de claro, ????
— Jose Miguel ????????♂️????♂️????️ (@jmiguel150559) May 21, 2020
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>