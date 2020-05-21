Diario Público
Madrid Las redes se tronchan a costa de la escultura a los héroes del coronavirus: "Parece una caca y un fantasma. Así de claro"

No sabemos si homenajea o no, pero lo cierto es que sí nos ha hecho pasar un buen rato. Hablamos de la escultura donada a la Comunidad de Madrid por el artista Víctor Ochoa, titulada 'Héroes del Covid-19' en homenaje a las víctimas de la pandemia.

La obra ha causado una buena polémica. Según publicó ABC el pasado lunes, el autor asegura que su obra "refleja ese momento de lucha sobrenatural contra algo invisible". Sin embargo, muchos han apuntado a que en las redes sociales del artista ya aparece una foto de la misma en 2017.

Al margen de la polémica por la fecha de su creación, en las redes lo que ha triunfado es la crítica estética, ya que para muchos la obra directamente parece "un fantasma cagando".

Estos son algunos de los memes más trinchantes que han aparecido en las últimas horas:

