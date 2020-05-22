Monedero calla a Cifuentes al usar su misma lógica sobre Bildu: "Vosotros sois los herederos de Franco"

La polémica por el acuerdo entre PSOE, Unidas Podemos y EH Bildu sobre la reforma laboral sigue copando los debates y las tertulias televisivas y radiofónicas. Este viernes, Juan Carlos Monedero y Cristina Cifuentes han protagonizado en Telecinco un tenso debate a cuenta de los independentistas vascos.
"Bildu son los herederos de ETA", ha señalado la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid en varias ocasiones. Una expresión a la que cofundador de Podemos ha respondido con rotundidad: "Entonces vosotros (PP) sois los herederos de Franco", ha señalado tras defender que "Bildu no es ETA".
"¿Pero qué cosas dices?", ha espetado Cifuentes. Cabe recordar que, sin ir más lejos, el Partido Popular, partido al que ha pertenecido la exregidora madrileña hasta hace muy poco, se fundó en 1989 en sustitución de la antigua Alianza Popular, la formación de Manuel Fraga, el exministro de Francisco Franco.
Por otra parte, tal y como ha recordado Monedero, Bildu es el resultado de la confluencia de muchas formaciones, entre ellas, Aralar y Alternatiba, dos fuerzas que fueron amenazadas por la propia banda terrorista.
Vaya repaso de @MonederoJC a "las cremas" ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/IUCxOMKfGw
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) May 22, 2020
Cifuentes, devuelve las cremas. Último aviso. https://t.co/p1NSZ3ktnV
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) May 22, 2020
Asimismo, las redes reflotan una entrevista antigua del actual portavoz del Grupo Popular en el Senado, Javier Maroto, en la que afirmaba que "hay mucha gente en Bildu que ha pretendido la paz desde el principio", y en este sentido, reconoce que este partido es una "amalgama plural". También, defendía que "es necesario hablar entre todos": "Yo lo hago en el Ayuntamiento de Vitoria: hablo con el Partido Socialista, con el PNV y con Bildu".
Holiiiiii! pic.twitter.com/8ZCh9hicdo
— QueMeDeHeehh! (@josemi_santos) May 22, 2020
