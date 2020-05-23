Este viernes, la líder del colectivo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid, Melisa Domínguez, fue detenida por la Policía Nacional durante las protestas contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en la calle Ferraz de Madrid, lugar de la sede del PSOE.
La líder nazi, que ha sido puesta en libertad sin cargos, fue grabada durante su detención y ha habido tuiteros que han criticado las maneras de actuar de los agentes tras comparar con intervenciones en otras manifestaciones. Que la Policía proceda sin altercados y sin agresiones debería ser lo habitual. Sin embargo, hay quienes ven un trato favorable a Domínguez.
Aqui se ve como detienen a Melisa, lider de los nazis de Hogar Social, que parece que la esten convenciendo para ir al colegio pic.twitter.com/H1hPm0Ujrj
— juan carlos mohr (@juancarlosmohr) May 22, 2020
El debate se ha disparado en redes sociales y han cuestionado el sesgo de algunas actuaciones policiales.
Viví muchas detenciones, ninguna asi, esta la grabé en Barcelona el año pasado, vean las diferencias https://t.co/qTfBl828Jb
— juan carlos mohr (@juancarlosmohr) May 22, 2020
Es gracioso porque la poli reparte hostias aunque no detenga, estamos hartos de verlo pero en este caso cumplen con el deber con sentimientos encontrados porque están deteniendo a una de los suyos y soltar la porra cuesta.
— Open sourcerer (@medi0cratic0) May 22, 2020
????agente un masaje por favor, !! Esta echo reina pic.twitter.com/3dsWjNu08k
— O.A (@OAmmi1) May 23, 2020
Que diferencia de video @policia . A uno le quitan la bandera y al otro no. A uno le pegan y al otro no. A uno lo llevan sin pegarle y al otro lo retienen a base de porrazos mientras le arrancan la bandera del cuello denunciado tirom???? a ver si al final si vais a tener dueño
— Mostaxo (@Mostaxo1) May 23, 2020
Es a uno de izquierdas y ya le han partido los morros y puesto la rodilla en el cuello... Flipo...
— Pablo Gabandé (@PabloGabande) May 22, 2020
