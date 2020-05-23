Diario Público
Twitter "Están deteniendo a una de los suyos y soltar la porra cuesta": las redes critican a la Policía por el trato a la lider nazi de Hogar Social

Este viernes, la líder del colectivo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid, Melisa Domínguez, fue detenida por la Policía Nacional durante las protestas contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en la calle Ferraz de Madrid, lugar de la sede del PSOE.

La líder nazi, que ha sido puesta en libertad sin cargos, fue grabada durante su detención y ha habido tuiteros que han criticado las maneras de actuar de los agentes tras comparar con intervenciones en otras manifestaciones. Que la Policía proceda sin altercados y sin agresiones debería ser lo habitual. Sin embargo, hay quienes ven un trato favorable a Domínguez.

El debate se ha disparado en redes sociales y han cuestionado el sesgo de algunas actuaciones policiales.

