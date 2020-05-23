Diario Público
"Lo más parecido a esto es cuando ganamos la copa del mundo": Abascal y los suyos, duramente criticados por su actitud durante las protestas

Las manifestaciones convocadas por Vox para protestar contra el Gobierno y el estado de alarma tuvieron su apogeo en la capital de España, donde el centro de la ciudad quedó colapsado tras la reunión de los afines al partido ultraderechista.

La actitud de Abascal, Ortega Smith y compañía no ha gustado en las redes, que los acusaron de mantener un tono de celebración en plena pandemia, que se ha cobrado casi 28.000 vidas solo en España.

Por ello, muchos usuarios publicaron comentarios críticos con Vox y sus líderes.

