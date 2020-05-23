Las manifestaciones convocadas por Vox para protestar contra el Gobierno y el estado de alarma tuvieron su apogeo en la capital de España, donde el centro de la ciudad quedó colapsado tras la reunión de los afines al partido ultraderechista.
La actitud de Abascal, Ortega Smith y compañía no ha gustado en las redes, que los acusaron de mantener un tono de celebración en plena pandemia, que se ha cobrado casi 28.000 vidas solo en España.
Por ello, muchos usuarios publicaron comentarios críticos con Vox y sus líderes.
El luto. pic.twitter.com/Jge3H0otqQ
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) May 23, 2020
Celebrando 28.000 muertos y división https://t.co/oSAGU0myYy
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 23, 2020
La prueba de la estupidez humana pic.twitter.com/HvJW6iNWGz
— Alex Sanz ???????????? (@alexsanz_95) May 23, 2020
Exigen corbatas negras y días de luto. Tienen a los muertos en la boca todos los días. Y luego compara su estúpida protesta a la celebración de un mundial de fútbol. No les da para más
— S #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@fact_highway) May 23, 2020
Esto no es un partido es la realidad, la gente está muriendo. Que ascazo dais.
— Bblurry96 (@bblurryface_96) May 23, 2020
Es una manifestación o una celebración??,xq no se aclaran...si querían fiesta q se hubieran esperado a la apertura de los bares el lunes????
— Diana (@SanchezDinix) May 23, 2020
Era hoy la fiesta del Orgullo??? pic.twitter.com/tuuFjWBKxU
— Ramonet Font (@RamonetFont) May 23, 2020
Yo no soy antifascista, soy ordenado.#ElVirusSoisVoxotros pic.twitter.com/5geZwzmlg1
— ₱₳????₳SӨ 千єᗷг????ㄥ (@PayasoFebril) May 23, 2020
