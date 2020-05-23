Diario Público
Este sábado, Vox realizó manifestaciones en las principales ciudades de España y la prensa acudió a cubrir el evento. El periodista de TVE Gabriel López se ha convertido en el centro de atención de las redes sociales después de su transmisión en directo.

El reportero, que transmitía desde el centro de Madrid cómo transcurría la marcha por la capital, se perdió entre el inmenso ruido que los manifestantes ocasionaron durante su locución.

Banderas por medio, motores ruidosos y gritos a sus espaldas. La actuación de López estaba condenada a salir mal, pero el periodista consiguió no interrumpirse ni una sola vez, a pesar de que en varias ocasiones el espectador no podía escuchar nada de lo que se decía. El trabajo ha sido aplaudido en las redes.

