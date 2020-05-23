"Un jefazo": un padre usa vídeos de su bebé durante un año para montar la canción 'Thunderstruck' de AC/DC

Una joya del mundo audiovisual y de la paciencia. Así podría definirse el vídeo que estos días se ha hecho viral en Twitter. Un padre graba con el móvil a su hijo durante el primer año de su vida, apenas un segundo de la vida de este, una imagen y un sonido. Cuando ha reunido todas las piezas decide hacer un muestreo musical, un "sample" en el argot de la música, convirtiendo un montón de risas y gorjeos infantiles en el célebre Thunderstruck de la banda australiana AC/CD.
Un padre samplea a su hijo durante un año para "montar" el ‘Thunderstruck’ de ACDC y me parece un puto jefazo. pic.twitter.com/sPe6fZ0pPC
— ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@ivanmadox) May 22, 2020
El resultado no ha dejado indiferente a nadie y a provocado una gran risa colectiva que se ha traducido hasta la fecha en más de 4,5 mil Retweets y 10,7 mil Me gusta. "Estoy por ponermelo como sintonía del móvil", dice uno de los tuiteros después de ver el montaje.
Estoy por ponérmelo de sintonía en el móvil.
— Manuel F. Herrador envuelto en fibra de carbono (@manuelfherrador) May 23, 2020
Otros usuario ha ido más allá, pensando en qué dirá este bebé cuando tenga edad para compartir la creación de su padre.
El mayor cambio generacional va a ser pasar del "has visto los vídeos de cuando era niño" a "has visto los memes de cuando era niño"
— Lite Rally (@rally_lite) May 23, 2020
