"Un jefazo": un padre usa vídeos de su bebé durante un año para montar la canción 'Thunderstruck' de AC/DC

Una joya del mundo audiovisual y de la paciencia. Así podría definirse el vídeo que estos días se ha hecho viral en Twitter. Un padre graba con el móvil a su hijo durante el primer año de su vida, apenas un segundo de la vida de este, una imagen y un sonido. Cuando ha reunido todas las piezas decide hacer un muestreo musical, un "sample" en el argot de la música, convirtiendo un montón de risas y gorjeos infantiles en el célebre Thunderstruck de la banda australiana AC/CD.

El resultado no ha dejado indiferente a nadie y a provocado una gran risa colectiva que se ha traducido hasta la fecha en más de 4,5 mil Retweets y 10,7 mil Me gusta. "Estoy por ponermelo como sintonía del móvil", dice uno de los tuiteros después de ver el montaje.

Otros usuario ha ido más allá, pensando en qué dirá este bebé cuando tenga edad para compartir la creación de su padre.

 

