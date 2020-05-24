Diario Público
El zasca a Jorge Bustos del embajador británico que retrata "la edad de oro del periodismo" español

Artículo publicado en Twitter por Jorge Bustos y desmentido por el embajador británico en España, Hugh Elliott.
El embajador británico en España y en Andorra, Hugh Elliott, ha dejado en evidencia a Jorge Bustos en Twitter.

El jefe de Opinión de El Mundo se hizo eco de un artículo de su periódico titulado Por qué Reino Unido excluye a España y negocia con Portugal y Grecia su corredor seguro para turistas.

Aunque el periodista del citado diario se limitó a reproducir en un tuit el titular del texto, que lamenta la exclusión de España de los corredores aéreos turísticos, Hugh Elliott desmintió el bulo.

"Jorge, no es correcto, el Gobierno británico no excluye a España porque no ha creado ningún puente aéreo para el turismo con ningún país", le responde el embajador del Reino Unido.

"Sí ha hablado de posibles puentes aéreos en el futuro, pero sin dar nombres de países, sino como posible opción", añade el tuit, en el que no cita a España en ningún momento.

Algunos tuiteros, como Jules, se han hecho eco en Twitter del zasca a Jorge Bustos: "La edad de oro del periodismo español".

