El comunicador Javier Negre, condenado por inventarse una entrevista, se convirtió en uno de los protagonistas de la marcha organizada por Vox este sábado tras un vídeo en el que llamaba "mariquita" a Antonio Maestre.

Pero no fue la única aparición de Negre durante la jornada. Fue diana de muchas críticas por acudir a la protesta de Madrid en un coche de gama alta y por un vídeo en el que dice que hay que cortar la emisión y decir que han sufrido boicot.

Más tarde, Negre quiso salir del paso de las acusaciones de homofobia, pero la polémica ya estaba servida.

Hay muchos tuiteros que consideran que lo mejor sería dejar de atender a Negre, aunque otros no dan crédito ante todas las polémicas acumuladas en tan poco espacio de tiempo.

