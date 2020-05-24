El comunicador Javier Negre, condenado por inventarse una entrevista, se convirtió en uno de los protagonistas de la marcha organizada por Vox este sábado tras un vídeo en el que llamaba "mariquita" a Antonio Maestre.
Pero no fue la única aparición de Negre durante la jornada. Fue diana de muchas críticas por acudir a la protesta de Madrid en un coche de gama alta y por un vídeo en el que dice que hay que cortar la emisión y decir que han sufrido boicot.
Pues creo que a @javiernegre10 se la ha terminado de ir la cabeza. También es homófobo.
Me acaba de insultar llamándome "mariquita. pic.twitter.com/EY81GJtXIS
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) May 23, 2020
El Negre y Cristina Segui paseándose en Rolls Royce por la Castellana como si fuera un festejo en medio de una pandemia de muerte. ¿Nadie les dice en su partido que están totalmente desubicados y que dan mucha vergüenza ajena? ¡Berlanga, vuelve! pic.twitter.com/CnUXuWzShH
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 23, 2020
Esto de Javier Negre...
"Cuando te salte el 10 corta, eh, y di que han boicoteado la manifestación" pic.twitter.com/AJVNh36tFz
— Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) May 23, 2020
Más tarde, Negre quiso salir del paso de las acusaciones de homofobia, pero la polémica ya estaba servida.
Así es @AntonioMaestre. Te llamo mariquita xq eres un insecto cobarde. Señalarme como homófobo cuando tengos familiares y amigos gay a los q adoro ya es lo último en manipulación. Cuando me veas no agaches la cabeza.Te pongo la definición de mariquita.Era un Hurtan o un Rolls????? pic.twitter.com/ACsRK5HPt0
— Javier Negre (@javiernegre10) May 23, 2020
Hay muchos tuiteros que consideran que lo mejor sería dejar de atender a Negre, aunque otros no dan crédito ante todas las polémicas acumuladas en tan poco espacio de tiempo.
Si este fuera un país serio, a manipuladores y Pseudoperiodistas como estos, Inda, etc...con tantas denuncias y multas por mentir a sus espaldas no los contrataría ni Dios. Pero esto es la cueva de Ali baba, y los poderosos son los más Ladrones.
— Ragnar Lodbrok (@mykenciomyway) May 23, 2020
Lamentable este pseudo perodista/inventa entrevistas/montajista Javier Negre. Como siempre.
— angrodriguez (@angrodriguez11) May 24, 2020
Vaya pareja más nociva y manipuladora, Seguí y el Condenas ????
— Puri Gonzalo ???????????????????????? (@pgpnzalo1) May 23, 2020
Cuando salga 10 salta la alarma pic.twitter.com/oKCVsdIIXS
— Ktharsis ❤️???????????????????? (@KTHARSIS1) May 23, 2020
joder Negre, mentiroso ladrón fascista solo te falta ser de vox para un perfect ???? https://t.co/McrpeRYt8r
— janpemar17 ????✊???? (@janpemar17) May 24, 2020
