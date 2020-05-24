Diario Público
Twitter "He visto chimpancés más civilizados": insultos homófobos de un hombre al ver una bandera LGTBI durante la protesta de Vox en Barcelona

Durante las protestas organizadas por Vox contra el Gobierno, llevadas a cabo este sábado, hubo imágenes que han generado malestar en las redes sociales.

Desde impedir a los periodistas hacer su trabajo o actitudes festivas en mitad de la pandemia hasta agresiones homófobas.

Ada Colau ya ha advertido de que la Fiscalía investigará posibles delitos de odio, debido a imágenes como esta.

Las redes, petrificadas por la actitud del manifestante, dieron su apoyo al joven, que demostró no temer una posible agresión al no ocultar la bandera LGTBI.

