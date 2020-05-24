Durante las protestas organizadas por Vox contra el Gobierno, llevadas a cabo este sábado, hubo imágenes que han generado malestar en las redes sociales.
Desde impedir a los periodistas hacer su trabajo o actitudes festivas en mitad de la pandemia hasta agresiones homófobas.
Ada Colau ya ha advertido de que la Fiscalía investigará posibles delitos de odio, debido a imágenes como esta.
Quiero que veáis esto. Simplemente tiene que verse la cara del individuo gritando como un mono.
No podemos permitir esto..
Vídeo de mi colega:https://t.co/6Uv5Tf64Kz
Barcelona 23/5/2020 pic.twitter.com/Qr3lH7JHMc
— mario cantos (@mariocantos) May 23, 2020
Las redes, petrificadas por la actitud del manifestante, dieron su apoyo al joven, que demostró no temer una posible agresión al no ocultar la bandera LGTBI.
Retiro lo de mono, es verdad que no tienen punto de comparación con este energúmeno
— mario cantos (@mariocantos) May 23, 2020
Esto es absolutamente denunciable como delito de odio y tenéis la matrícula del vehículo
— Buenchico28 (@leonsagastizaba) May 23, 2020
He visto chimpancés más civilizados
— Mulo #YoMeQuedoEnCasa ???????????? (@AbreCesar23) May 23, 2020
David, no guardes la bandera nunca ???? Olé tus cojones. Que revienten.
— єℓρнαвα ∂є σz (@DeElphaba) May 23, 2020
También lo predijeron pic.twitter.com/Qul8LoRWdt
— Dani Nájera (@danajher) May 23, 2020
Que vergüenza. Hacia atrás en vez de adelante. Que impotencia da todo
— Rafael Olieto (@rafaelolieto) May 23, 2020
