Cuanto pase la pandemia, quedarán los recuerdos del confinamiento y algunas pocas portadas de periódicos. Acostumbrados a tratar a las víctimas como meros números, la edición impresa del 24 de mayo de The New York Times ha congelado los corazones al mostrar que todo número tiene detrás un nombre.

De este modo, el rotativo estadounidense ha publicado una portada con algunos nombres de los fallecidos por covid-19 en EEUU, país arrasado por el virus.

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/d14JhFp4CP

— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020