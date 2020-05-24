Cuanto pase la pandemia, quedarán los recuerdos del confinamiento y algunas pocas portadas de periódicos. Acostumbrados a tratar a las víctimas como meros números, la edición impresa del 24 de mayo de The New York Times ha congelado los corazones al mostrar que todo número tiene detrás un nombre.
De este modo, el rotativo estadounidense ha publicado una portada con algunos nombres de los fallecidos por covid-19 en EEUU, país arrasado por el virus.
The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/d14JhFp4CP
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020
Esto ha llevado a comentar y aplaudir el enfoque humano, así como a recordar otras portadas que hicieron algo similar en el pasado.
Es muy chula la portada del @nytimes, muy en línea con el memorial del 11S, por ejemplo pic.twitter.com/yiscl9oKXT
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) May 24, 2020
estoy segurísima de que la portada de hoy del NYT saldrá en los libros de historia en el futuro pic.twitter.com/t3JFlPpXUx
— w (@winteralar) May 24, 2020
La portada del NYT del domingo 24 de mayo. Son 1.000 nombres. Apenas el 1% de los muertos en EEUU, que pronto serán 100.000. "No eran solo números" pic.twitter.com/93eLBz5wwN
— Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) May 23, 2020
Que hacía falta unos ataúdes en portada para ser conscientes de no sé qué, decíais... portadón del NYT que hiela el alma, y no tiene foto. pic.twitter.com/7P8R5OE76A
— Julio Lleonart (@juliolleonart) May 23, 2020
Pero aunque os cueste creerlo estas cosas también las sabemos hacer en España. La portada de Público para anunciar el fin de ETA en 2011 pic.twitter.com/aZgJEQdLQo
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) May 24, 2020
Cierto. Y esto de @elperiodico de hace un año: 35.597 personas ahogadas en el Mediterráneo. pic.twitter.com/cGyC1GBxxY
— ????merche negro (@pintiparada) May 24, 2020
Es verdad. Impactante la portada de The New York Times. Tremenda y dramática. Recordemos que el diario O Globo de Brasil también lo hizo el 10 de mayo pasado. pic.twitter.com/Vgahv7SKS2
— Martin Higueras Hare (@martinhigueras) May 24, 2020
The New York Times homenajea a las más de cien mil víctimas en EEUU. Mientras, en España... #Elvirussoisvoxsotros pic.twitter.com/SVGDL3rmfP
— ElSancho (@Msanchito) May 24, 2020
