"Esta gente siempre tiene la palabra maricón en la boca": el vídeo de un diputado de Más Madrid sobre Vox que triunfa en Twitter

En las últimas horas ha triunfado en Twitter un vídeo publicado por Eduardo Rubiño, diputado de la Asamblea de Madrid y senador por Más Madrid, el partido fundado por Íñigo Errejón. Ya que hablamos de Errejón, imposible no señalar que Rubiño parece su clon (debe ser marca de partido): aspecto añiñado, verbo ágil y punzante, un aire de listillo pero simpático al mismo tiempo y un discurso contundente.

¿Qué dice Rubiño en ese vídeo para haber llamado la atención de la legión tuitera? Como siempre decimos en Tremending, mejor que lo vean por sí mismos. Les adelantamos alguna pista: Rubiño habla de las manifestaciones de este pasado fin de semana impulsadas por Vox y crítica que la derecha se haya apropiado de la bandera nacional. Es imposible decir más verdades en poco más de un minuto. Es un repaso en toda regla.

Los tuiteros han reaccionado a este vídeo como cabía esperar, con división de opiniones. Aquí van las que nos han llamado más la atención.

