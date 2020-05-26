Lo llamaban "limosna vitalicia", "medida comunista", "auténtica broma", "paguita" o "solución venezolana". Es lo que opinaban sobre una renta mínima vital que ya ha defendido hasta el vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo y exministro español Luis de Guindos. El propio Abascal llegó a llamar al Papa Francisco "ciudadano Bergoglio" por sumarse a las voces que piden ese tipo de medidas.
Pero ahora parece que han cambiado de opinión pocos días después de aquellas palabras, cuando según el CIS más del 80% de los españoles están a favor de la medida del Gobierno, y cuando el partido ultraderechista está bajando en las encuestas de intención de voto.
En las últimas horas, uno de los que más bramaban contra la medida, el portavoz del Comité de Acción Política de los ultraderechistas, Jorge Buxadé, ha cambiado 'ligeramente' de parecer: "Vox no está en contra del ingreso mínimo vital", ha asegurado ahora.
La recogida de cable de Vox con este asunto puede resumirse en menos de un minuto con este vídeo:
Ríete tú de la "veleta naranja" ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ceuHrOmkJe
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) May 25, 2020
Era cuestión de tiempo, esto ha sido TREMENDO. ????????????????????????????
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) May 25, 2020
Tarantino ya lo predijo en Pulp Fiction. pic.twitter.com/RBbo89EbpP
— El Confinado (@hijodeelon) May 25, 2020
La bofetada a mano abierta de las encuestas les ha girado la ideología por un rato.
— sǝɹɹoT lǝnuɐM (@vecam7) May 25, 2020
— rompetechos (@doncarioco) May 25, 2020
Donde dije digo, digo Diego.
— patricia rodriguez (@procrasinadora) May 25, 2020
