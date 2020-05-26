Diario Público
Vox y la renta mínima El vídeo que resume en 45 segundos la recogida de cable de la ultraderecha con el ingreso mínimo

Lo llamaban "limosna vitalicia", "medida comunista", "auténtica broma", "paguita" o "solución venezolana". Es lo que opinaban sobre una renta mínima vital que ya ha defendido hasta el vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo y exministro español Luis de Guindos. El propio Abascal llegó a llamar al Papa Francisco "ciudadano Bergoglio" por sumarse a las voces que piden ese tipo de medidas.

Pero ahora parece que han cambiado de opinión pocos días después de aquellas palabras, cuando según el CIS más del 80% de los españoles están a favor de la medida del Gobierno, y cuando el partido ultraderechista está bajando en las encuestas de intención de voto.

En las últimas horas, uno de los que más bramaban contra la medida, el portavoz del Comité de Acción Política de los ultraderechistas, Jorge Buxadé, ha cambiado 'ligeramente' de parecer: "Vox no está en contra del ingreso mínimo vital", ha asegurado ahora.

La recogida de cable de Vox con este asunto puede resumirse en menos de un minuto con este vídeo:

