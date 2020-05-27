El pasado lunes 25 de mayo se celebró el Día de África para conmemorar la fundación de la Organización para la Unidad Africana, precedente de la Unión Africana (UA). Actualmente 55 estados forman parte de la UA, incluida la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática (RASD).
Relacionada: El oro del Sahara y el expolio de Marruecos
Para celebrar la fecha, la ministra de Exteriores publicó un tuit el pasado lunes en el que deseaba un "feliz día" a todas las africanas y africanos. Sin embargo, incluyó la foto de un mapa que ha levantado polémica, porque en él no aparece la República Saharaui.
A todas las africanas y africanos os queremos desear feliz #DiaDeAfrica
Happy #AfricaDay!
Belle #journeedelafrique@MAECgob @Casaafrica @_AfricanUnion @AUC_MoussaFaki pic.twitter.com/qwFs8i03J9
— Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) May 25, 2020
Muchos tuiteros han criticado a González por ese tuit:
Arreglao pic.twitter.com/NR09jbHY1J
— NUNCA_GRIS (@SR_BRUS) May 25, 2020
Eliminar la bandera de un país fundador de la Unión Africana en el día de África es un acto de cobardía y de sumisión ante el régimen totalitario marroquí #AfricaDay2020 #FreeWesternSahara
— Da م bar (@antimonarka) May 25, 2020
Su twit viola el acta constitutiva de la organización de la #UA donde la #RASD es fundador. No vuelva a las andadas ministra. Como ministra de exteriores debe saber que ls #RepublicaSaharaui es miembro fundador y de plenos derechos de la @_AfricanUnion. pic.twitter.com/36BO1hH4kg pic.twitter.com/BEtR1EXluk
— #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@Jadiyetumohtar) May 25, 2020
El ex Sahara español ahora es un pais y miembro en la union Africana y tiene su bandera pic.twitter.com/u1ebTVc7t7
— SaidZarwal (@SaidZarwal1) May 25, 2020
felicitar a #AU es en respetarla en su conjunto, no en mensajes políticos entre las líneas, es bajo y triste que su política sigue siendo sujeta al chantaje de tu vecino. La RASD es un miembro fundador, una verdad que no se niega. la dejaste en blanco, pero se llenará de colores. pic.twitter.com/m0ClUhVK3n
— Basiri lebsir (@Basirlebsir) May 25, 2020
Si ponen el Sáhara Occidental molestamos a Marruecos o qué?
— Yeray???????? (@yeraynazz) May 25, 2020
Africa sin la bandera del Sáhara no tiene ningún sentido ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Basta ya de mentiras pic.twitter.com/mRp9HYpD2k
— Ahmed Mahjub (@AhmedMahjub2) May 25, 2020
Para qué felicitar la unión africana si estás excluyendo a uno de los países fundadores. Menos hipocresía y responsabilicen se ya de sus actos.
— saleh jatri (@saharwuilibre) May 25, 2020
Más en Tremending:
-Isco triunfa en Twitter por una camiseta blanca... contra los 'cayetanos'
-"Hacer una investigación con datos de El Mundo Today": cachondeo con el informe de la Guardia Civil sobre el 8-M y la covid-19
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>