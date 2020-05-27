Diario Público
Día de África Críticas a la ministra de Exteriores por tuitear un mapa de África sin la República Saharaui: "Es un acto de cobardía"

El pasado lunes 25 de mayo se celebró el Día de África para conmemorar la fundación de la Organización para la Unidad Africana, precedente de la Unión Africana (UA). Actualmente 55 estados forman parte de la UA, incluida la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática (RASD).

Para celebrar la fecha, la ministra de Exteriores publicó un tuit el pasado lunes en el que deseaba un "feliz día" a todas las africanas y africanos. Sin embargo, incluyó la foto de un mapa que ha levantado polémica, porque en él no aparece la República Saharaui.

Muchos tuiteros han criticado a González por ese tuit:

