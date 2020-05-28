Diario Público
Coronavirus en Reino Unido "De los creadores del 'balconing', llega el 'coronaviring'": británicos acuden en masa a la playa pese a las 37.460 muertes por covid-19

Las imágenes de una playa inglesa abarrotada de gente han causado indignación en las redes. Miles de británicos se aglomeraron el pasado fin de semana en la playa de Southend-on-Sea (Essex, Inglaterra).

Estos hechos pueden dar la impresión de normalidad, pero la realidad es que estas imágenes se han producido en mitad de la pandemia por el coronavirus. En cifras, el país, confinado desde el mes de marzo -una medida que se conoce como lockdown-, comunicó este miércoles 412 nuevas muertes por covid-19 en residencias, hogares y domicilios, lo que aumenta el número de fallecidos hasta los 37.460, y detectó otros 2.013 casos de coronavirus.

Esto no es todo. También, durante el pasado fin de semana, que coincidía con un puente, la Policía se vio obligada a intervenir en las playas y los parajes naturales de Devon y Cornwall ante la presencia masiva de autocaravanas y excursionistas, tal y como ha informado la BBC.

