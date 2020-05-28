Las imágenes de una playa inglesa abarrotada de gente han causado indignación en las redes. Miles de británicos se aglomeraron el pasado fin de semana en la playa de Southend-on-Sea (Essex, Inglaterra).
Estos hechos pueden dar la impresión de normalidad, pero la realidad es que estas imágenes se han producido en mitad de la pandemia por el coronavirus. En cifras, el país, confinado desde el mes de marzo -una medida que se conoce como lockdown-, comunicó este miércoles 412 nuevas muertes por covid-19 en residencias, hogares y domicilios, lo que aumenta el número de fallecidos hasta los 37.460, y detectó otros 2.013 casos de coronavirus.
Gran Bretaña. 2.013 nuevos casos y 413 muertos ayer. pic.twitter.com/316K7a59Gk
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) May 28, 2020
Británicos aglomeran playa de Southend-on-Sea durante feriado en medio de la cuarentena ???????????? Ricci Fothergill/vía REUTERS pic.twitter.com/obsD0yYVdc
— Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) May 26, 2020
Esto no es todo. También, durante el pasado fin de semana, que coincidía con un puente, la Policía se vio obligada a intervenir en las playas y los parajes naturales de Devon y Cornwall ante la presencia masiva de autocaravanas y excursionistas, tal y como ha informado la BBC.
De los creadores del balconing llega el coronaviring. https://t.co/vzuLjxhWZU
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 27, 2020
