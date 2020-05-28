Diario Público
Diario Público

Cayetanos "Es una dictadura, que vuelva Franco": la hilarante actualización de 'Cayetano' de Carolina Durante

Por

"Antes votaban a Rivera, ahora votan a Santiago...". La fantástica canción de Carolina Durante, titulada Cayetano, tiene una segunda parte realizada por el programa de radio Carne Cruda.

Para leer más: entrevista a Carolina Durante: "La canción protesta nos da un poco de pereza"

En una hilarante versión de la canción, Javier Crudo se pone delante de un croma para parodiar a la ultraderecha y sus manifestaciones durante el estado de alarma.

Con versos tan agudos como "Joder como mola Javier Negre, su programa es nuestro pesebre" o "Vamos de manifa con los Queipo de Llanos", la canción se ha convertido en un hit de las redes sociales.

Las respuestas, que se cuentan por miles, han demostrado su cautivación por el videoclip.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo