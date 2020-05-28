"Antes votaban a Rivera, ahora votan a Santiago...". La fantástica canción de Carolina Durante, titulada Cayetano, tiene una segunda parte realizada por el programa de radio Carne Cruda.
Para leer más: entrevista a Carolina Durante: "La canción protesta nos da un poco de pereza"
En una hilarante versión de la canción, Javier Crudo se pone delante de un croma para parodiar a la ultraderecha y sus manifestaciones durante el estado de alarma.
Con versos tan agudos como "Joder como mola Javier Negre, su programa es nuestro pesebre" o "Vamos de manifa con los Queipo de Llanos", la canción se ha convertido en un hit de las redes sociales.
ATENCIÓN, pasamos a #FaseFacha.
Disfruta y comparte con #CAYETANOS ???? pic.twitter.com/9JPtYfeyZ1
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) May 28, 2020
Las respuestas, que se cuentan por miles, han demostrado su cautivación por el videoclip.
Claramente, #cayetanos la canción del verano
— Anita Botwin ???? (@AnitaBotwin) May 28, 2020
Necesito esto en Spotify ???? hacedlo posible
— Ágata Pita (@agatapitafoto) May 28, 2020
???? otro uso de la cacerola!!! Genial todo!!! pic.twitter.com/EU9Gw7gVfJ
— Sofia (@sofiabenimodo) May 28, 2020
Falta q la cante Taburete
— anatercero (@anatercero1) May 28, 2020
Es tuya o de Los Nikis?????????????
— Encargadochungo (@GermnGarcaRodr1) May 28, 2020
