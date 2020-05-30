"¡Me están disparando! ¡Me están disparando!", gritaba asustada la reportera estadounidense Kaitlin Rust, de la cadena de televisión local WAVE-TV. La periodista estaba cubriendo en directo los disturbios en el centro de Louisville, en Kentucky, epicentro de violentas protestas raciales tras el asesinato de un hombre negro a manos de un policía y el de otra mujer afroamericana, que recibió varios disparos en su propia casa cuando irrumpieron sin orden judicial varios agentes agentes de paisano el pasado marzo.

En mitad de su retransmisión, la reportera es presa del pánico al recibir varios impactos de balas de goma disparadas por un agente antidisturbios. En las imágenes, se puede ver al policía apuntando directamente a la reportera y al cámara, que seguían desde la distancia la actuación policial. "Son balas de goma", tranquilizó la reportera a sus compañeros del estudio central.



La propia cadena ha informado de que Rust y el fotoperiodista James Dobson recibieron varios impactos de "bolas de pimienta" disparadas por un agente del LMPD la noche del viernes y ha condenado en un comunicado la actuación policial: "Condenamos enérgicamente las acciones del oficial de LMPD que esta noche disparó repetidamente y golpeó a nuestra reportera y a su camarógrafo que, con valentía, cubrían legalmente las últimas noticias en su comunidad. Simplemente no hay justificación para que la policía de Louisville abra fuego sin motivo, incluso con bolas de pimienta, sobre cualquier periodista bajo ninguna circunstancia".

POLICE FIRE AT REPORTER: A reporter at our Gray sister station, WAVE-TV in Louisville, KY appears to have been hit by pepper balls, reportedly fired by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer, during a protest downtown late Friday. https://t.co/zTiJQd3bFs



No es la única actuación policial contra la prensa en Kentucky desde que volvieran a estallar los disturbios esta semana, y numerosos periodistas han denunciado atentados contra la libertad de prensa en EEUU.

LIVE ON @wave3news - something I’ve never seen in my career.

An armed officer shooting directly at our reporter @KaitlinRustWAVE and photographer @jbtcardfan during the protests in #Louisville.

My prayers are going out to everyone tonight.

Such a scary situation for all. pic.twitter.com/Ipg0DjFIXu

— Lauren Jones (@LaurenWAVE3TV) May 30, 2020