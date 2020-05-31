Las protestas y disturbios en EEUU por el asesinato del ciudadano afroamericano George Floyd durante un arresto policial se han extendido por gran parte del país, impulsadas por el movimiento #BlackLivesMatter. En la ciudad de Filadelfia, las más grande de Pensilvania, también tuvieron lugar durante la noche y se ha decretado el toque de queda para evitar más enfrentamientos con la policía.

Y en medio de la tempestad, muchos de los manifestantes se quedaron sorprendidos con la aparición del superhéroe Batman, que recorrió parte de las protestas en Filadelfia ante el asombro de muchos y los vítores de otros. Increíble pero cierto, el caballero oscuro también quiere poner orden ante los abusos racistas de la policía estadounidense.

Batman now on scene of Philadelphia violence @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/tO4oDFLixa

BREAKING: Batman has been spotted in the Philadelphia protests. He reportedly has "had enough"???? pic.twitter.com/XQLqjJuS7g

— ???????????????? ♛ (@PhillyWRLD) May 30, 2020