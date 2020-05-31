Con toque de corneta incluido y el himno nacional a todo volumen, una gigantesca bandera de España comenzaba a ascender entre dos edificios de once plantas de Madrid. Los vídeos de la gesta han corrido como la pólvora en Twitter este domingo, inicialmente desde cuentas asociadas a la derecha y la extrema derecha, enorgullecidos por el tamaño del estandarte que, al parecer, han izado por iniciativa propia los vecinos de una zona del madrileño barrio de El Pilar, aunque otras tuiteros han precisado que esos edificios se ubican en el barrio contiguo, La Paz, también en el distrito de Fuencarral-El Pardo. Según algunas personas que han colgado los vídeos, la 'gesta' tuvo lugar ayer sábado con motivo del día de las Fuerzas Armadas.
AYER, A DIANA, LOS VECINOS DEL BARRIO DEL PILAR, HAN SALUDADO A NUESTRAS FUERZAS ARMADAS, EN SU DÍA ,CON UNA DE LAS BANDERAS NACIONALES MÁS GRANDES DEL REINO Y EL HIMNO NACIONAL, COMO ES DE REGLAMENTO, RETIRADOS, PAISANOS Y VETERANOS, SIN CUBRECABEZAS Y EN POSICIÓN DE FIRMES, pic.twitter.com/tatqmrN8t1
— martin arrondo (@ArrondoMartin) May 31, 2020
Barrio del Pilar. Madrid. No será noticia hasta que enseñen un palo de golf por la ventana. pic.twitter.com/Ec6Va63kIv
— Javier Torres (@JTorres_86) May 30, 2020
Los pelos de punta con que ni siquiera conozcáis los barrios. https://t.co/EEAEJdnqRD
— ????????????????é???????????????????????????????????? (@andresnosenada) May 31, 2020
Aunque rápidamente, el entorno de la izquierda en las redes ha contribuido a engordar el acontecimiento entre críticas por la apropiación de la derecha del símbolo de todos los españoles y también con chistes.
Ese vecino del Barrio del Pilar que abre la ventana por la mañana y piensa que se ha despertado en un puticlub. pic.twitter.com/nFZWCp3mGD
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 31, 2020
Cuando se te va la mano con la colada pic.twitter.com/xfGgv4v9vT
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 31, 2020
El dueño de la fábrica donde han hecho la bandera del barrio del Pilar. pic.twitter.com/wlcKw5zvp1
— JULIÁN RUIZ ❤️???????? (@elyos68) May 31, 2020
En el Barrio del Pilar se gastan el dinero en banderas enormes, en el resto de barrios obreros se lo gastan en ayudar a sus vecinas y vecinos. Cuestión de prioridades. https://t.co/OgDd0RoY3p
— Oprimide.com (@Oprimide) May 31, 2020
La derecha reventada, se apropia del himno y la bandera de España y dicen que izarla en el barrio del Pilar es un acto de repulsa al Gobierno.
¿De verdad se creen propietarios de los símbolos o es que directamente se creen que el país entero es suyo? pic.twitter.com/CnzioQMwuk
— Nenedenadie ????️???? (@nenedenadie) May 31, 2020
Barrio del Pilar
me alegro de que todos los patriotas del Barrio del Pilar parados, despedidos y 500,600,700,800,900 y 1000 euristas que no llegan a fin de mes, esta noche tengan para cenar sopa de bandera, hasta que les llegue la ayuda del peligroso gobierno social-comunista pic.twitter.com/ibyIZGcXLh
— LA "RESISTENTACIA"❤️???????? (@anti_trifachito) May 31, 2020
Hey, Barrio del Pilar, ¿A que no hay huevos a dejar esa mierda ahí colgada hasta Octubre? pic.twitter.com/cEGasSoFBR
— Diana Runeword (@runewordnews) May 31, 2020
....esto del barrio del Pilar, en Madrid, ya lo vieron venir @borjacobeaga, @diego_san_jose, @MirenIbarguren, @JAVIERCAMARA1, @gorkaotxoa, @JulianLopez y @BermejoLuis. pic.twitter.com/PxaaxILqxP
— HuaN Solo Organa (@HuanSoloOrgana) May 31, 2020
