Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Vecinos de Madrid izan una gigantesca bandera de España y Twitter responde: "No hay huevos a dejarla hasta octubre"

Por

Con toque de corneta incluido y el himno nacional a todo volumen, una gigantesca bandera de España comenzaba a ascender entre dos edificios de once plantas de Madrid. Los vídeos de la gesta han corrido como la pólvora en Twitter este domingo, inicialmente desde cuentas asociadas a la derecha y la extrema derecha, enorgullecidos por el tamaño del estandarte que, al parecer, han izado por iniciativa propia los vecinos de una zona del madrileño barrio de El Pilar, aunque otras tuiteros han precisado que esos edificios se ubican en el barrio contiguo, La Paz, también en el distrito de Fuencarral-El Pardo. Según algunas personas que han colgado los vídeos, la 'gesta' tuvo lugar ayer sábado con motivo del día de las Fuerzas Armadas.

Aunque rápidamente, el entorno de la izquierda en las redes ha contribuido a engordar el acontecimiento entre críticas por la apropiación de la derecha del símbolo de todos los españoles y también con chistes.

Lo último en Tremending