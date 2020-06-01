Diario Público
Antifascismo Los antifascistas más famosos de la historia que Trump y Abascal podrían haber considerado terroristas

Ya es parte de la retórica habitual de cierta derecha, pero sigue resultando sorprendente que cale esa burda técnica consistente en igualar a fascistas y antifascistas: un movimiento totalitario, racista y antidemocrático, en un caso, y los que luchan contra todo eso, en el otro. Algo similar a lo que en España sucede con los que equiparan a quienes dieron un golpe de Estado en 1936 con los que defendieron la democracia.

El caso es que este domingo, el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, anunció que incluirá a los grupos antifascistas en la lista de organizaciones terroristas. Los acusa de liderar los disturbios desatados en el país tras la muerte de George Floyd.

En España, el líder de la ultraderecha, Santiago Abascal, no tardó en subirse al carro, aprovechando para sugerir que Podemos es un grupo terrorista (curioso que ya ni sorprenda).

¿Así que los antifascistas son terroristas? Siguiendo la premisa que hacen algunos, tuitero El Nota Lebowski ha hecho un hilo con algunos de los 'terroristas antifascistas' más famosos de la historia: una lista con nombres como Superman, Quentin Tarantino, Rick y Morty, el Capitán América, Indiana Jones o Los Simpson:

