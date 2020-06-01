Ya es parte de la retórica habitual de cierta derecha, pero sigue resultando sorprendente que cale esa burda técnica consistente en igualar a fascistas y antifascistas: un movimiento totalitario, racista y antidemocrático, en un caso, y los que luchan contra todo eso, en el otro. Algo similar a lo que en España sucede con los que equiparan a quienes dieron un golpe de Estado en 1936 con los que defendieron la democracia.
El caso es que este domingo, el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, anunció que incluirá a los grupos antifascistas en la lista de organizaciones terroristas. Los acusa de liderar los disturbios desatados en el país tras la muerte de George Floyd.
En España, el líder de la ultraderecha, Santiago Abascal, no tardó en subirse al carro, aprovechando para sugerir que Podemos es un grupo terrorista (curioso que ya ni sorprenda).
¿Así que los antifascistas son terroristas? Siguiendo la premisa que hacen algunos, tuitero El Nota Lebowski ha hecho un hilo con algunos de los 'terroristas antifascistas' más famosos de la historia: una lista con nombres como Superman, Quentin Tarantino, Rick y Morty, el Capitán América, Indiana Jones o Los Simpson:
Vamos con el hilo de los #AntifaTerrorist más famosos
Indiana Jones #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/Jr6Ou5SNYS
Quentin Tarantino #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/jVie1dqFwl
Las guitarras #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/NpXzbNkFG4
Las señoras con bolso #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/SrYBGXELei
Rick And Morty #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/xhOE4PVKnA
Futurama #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/zLvqa087jj
Capitan América #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/gIGqlKv1xn
Wonder Woman #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/7HHGoh1yX7
Superman #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/s5gz0UaBdE
Hellboy #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/4Fk34YdUkF
Los Simpsons #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/bopyrvRsLs
Spiderman Noir #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/gBIongU8SU
Lobezno #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/T8QABBPVVr
Hasta los malvados de Marvel son #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/HZuZbxh3Ow
¿Queda algo de la cultura pop americana que no sea #AntifaTerrorist?
Sonrisas y Lágrimas #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/tBfbpTbWlt
Humphrey Bogart en Casablanca #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/X6EugsUCLe
Orson Welles #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/QKipoaDlTc
Steven Spielberg #AntifaTerrorist pic.twitter.com/fYhRuBUuVx
El Pato Donald #AntifaTerrorist https://t.co/lPMTyBj8aV
Porco Rosso, 'prefiero ser un cerdo a ser un fascista' https://t.co/wwy05H6unq
Charles Chaplin #AntifaTerroristhttps://t.co/pwgtCseQUG
