Las protestas y disturbios llevan días sucediéndose en Estados Unidos tras la extrema brutalidad que ejerció un policía al detener al afroamericano George Floyd acabando con su vida, mientras el detenido gritaba que no podía respirar.
Desde entonces, se ha desatado una auténtica oleada de protestas en oposición al racismo que sufre la población negra en este país.
En el marco de estas protestas, el discurso de la activista Tamika Mallory ha cogido mucha fuerza en las últimas horas.
"La razón por la que se están quemando edificios no es sólo por la muerte de nuestro hermano George Floyd. Se están quemando porque la gente aquí, en Minnesota, está diciendo a la gente en Nueva York, a la gente en California, a la gente en Memphis, a la gente en toda esta nación ¡Ya basta!", comienza el discurso de Mallory.
"Los jóvenes están cansados, están enfurecidos y hay una manera muy fácil de pararlo: Detener a los policías. Imputar a los policías, pero no solo aquí en Minneápolis, sino en todas las ciudades donde están asesinándonos", añade.
"La Tierra Libre no lo ha sido para los negros y estamos cansados. No nos hablen de los saqueos, sois vosotros los que habéis saqueado. Estados Unidos ha saqueado a los negros. Aprendimos la violencia de ustedes, así que hagan lo correcto", finaliza.
Este video me impactó tanto que coloqué subtítulos en español.
Activista Tamika Mallory habla de porque las protestas siguen sacudiendo las calles de Estados Unidos tras el asesinato de #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/e4fzJPETKa
— Alex Bare (@alexbare_) May 31, 2020
Mientras tanto, el presidente de EEUU ha acusado a los "antifa" de liderar los disturbios desatados en el país tras el homicidio, culpando a los medios de incitar al "odio y a la anarquía".
