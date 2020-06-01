Perder a un amigo nunca es fácil y ese sentimiento de tristeza no sólo invade a los humanos, también los animales sufren la pérdida de aquellos con los que conviven, de su familia.
Aunque en el campo de comportamiento animal queda mucho por descubrir, la experiencia de las personas que han convivido con animales y han perdido a un ser querido demuestra que muchos de ellos sufren y sienten tristeza por la pérdida. Además, muchos expertos lo confirman.
Hay muchas historias de animales que cuentan esta realidad. Una de las más conocidas es la de Hachiko, el perro que salía a buscar a su dueño todos los días a la estación de tren, aunque éste hubiese fallecido.
Ahora, un vídeo muy emotivo se ha hecho viral en redes. En él se puede ver cómo un gato echa de menos a su amigo que parece que ya no está.
Siempre es el recuerdo lo que nos destruye???? pic.twitter.com/6LtAPSRnCz
— LaMaryfer (@_lamaryfer) May 30, 2020
