El discurso de Spike Lee de 2018 que vuelve por la vigencia de su mensaje: "La mierda de la extrema derecha está en todo el mundo"

El director Spike Lee durante una protesta en Nueva York en 2015. - AFP
"La mierda de la extrema derecha está en todo el mundo. Y tenemos que despertar. No podemos quedarnos callados", afirmó el director de cine y actor estadounidense Spike Lee durante un discurso en 2018 en Cannes. "Eso de que Estados Unidos es la cuna de la democracia es mentira: se construyó sobre el genocidio de los nativos y la esclavitud", añadió. Su mensaje, que carga duramente contra el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, se ha vuelto a viralizar en Twitter en medio de las protestas por el asesinato de George Floyd a manos de la Policía.

"Ese hijo de puta", afirma Lee haciendo referencia a Trump, "tuvo la oportunidad de decir que todo es cuestión de amor y no de odio, pero no denunció a los hijos de puta del Ku Klux Klan ni a la extrema derecha ni a los nazis". "Todos vivimos en este planeta, y ese tío de la Casa Blanca tiene acceso a un botón nuclear", añadió.

Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, que fue asfixiado por un agente de la Policía el pasado 25 de mayo en Mineápolis, se han producido protestas por el racismo en EEUU en todo el país. También se han llevado a cabo manifestaciones en Berlín o Nueva Zelanda. La autopsia encargada por la familia de George Floyd establece que murió de asfixia en el lugar de la detención y contradice la versión oficial.

