Las redes se vuelcan con los movimientos #BlackLivesMatter y #BlackOutTuesday para denunciar el racismo

En las últimas horas, y a raíz de las protestas tras la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía en Estados Unidos, han surgido en redes dos movimientos #BlackLivesMatter y #BlackOutTuesday, en los que perfiles destacados de Twitter e Instagram como actores y actrices, presentadoras y presentadores, rostros conocidos del mundo del deporte, cantantes, marcas... animan a los usuarios a unirse a ellos a no publicar contenidos propios y a usar sus redes para dar voz a todo lo que está sucediendo.
Las redes se han llenado de centenares de imágenes en negro de perfiles que anuncian que cesan la actividad durante el día de hoy; mensajes de apoyo; frases de Nelson Mandela, Malcolm X, Margaret Atwood o Martin Luther King; vídeos de las protestas, convocaciones de manifestaciones, firmas, peticiones o denuncias de la violencia policial cargada contra los ciudadanos negros en Estados Unidos.
En España, #BlackOutTuesday se ha convertido en el primer trending topic en Twitter, mientras que las historias y feeds de Instagram se han llenado de #BlackLivesMatter
Nadie debería morir por el color de su piel. Todos somos iguales ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????♥️ #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/roRTp3r9wZ
— Natalia ✨ (@nataliaasaez) June 2, 2020
¡Todos somos una sola raza, la humana! ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/9SLF8BTlvp
— Frank Diago (@frankdiago) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/KvfwE54hMM
— Sony Music Spain (@SonyMusicSpain) June 2, 2020
la España que SÍ me representa | the part of Spain that does represent me#SpainDoesNotSupportTrump #BlackOutTuesday#VoxIsNotSpain pic.twitter.com/wPAaxRJ9Gc
— su⚡ #meiré | anajú finalista (@oneoftwoghosts) June 2, 2020
⚠️ATENCIÓN⚠️#BlackOutTuesday
Por Un Mundo Sin Racismo!! pic.twitter.com/ZMQgHa5Cqf
— ⒾⓃⒻⓄⓈⒾⓈⓂⓄⓁⓄⒼⒾⒸ CHILE (@EarthquakeChil1) June 2, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
