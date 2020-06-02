Las redes se vuelcan con los movimientos #BlackLivesMatter y #BlackOutTuesday para denunciar el racismo

En las últimas horas, y a raíz de las protestas tras la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía en Estados Unidos, han surgido en redes dos movimientos #BlackLivesMatter y #BlackOutTuesday, en los que perfiles destacados de Twitter e Instagram como actores y actrices, presentadoras y presentadores, rostros conocidos del mundo del deporte, cantantes, marcas... animan a los usuarios a unirse a ellos a no publicar contenidos propios y a usar sus redes para dar voz a todo lo que está sucediendo.

Las redes se han llenado de centenares de imágenes en negro de perfiles que anuncian que cesan la actividad durante el día de hoy; mensajes de apoyo; frases de Nelson Mandela, Malcolm X, Margaret Atwood o Martin Luther King; vídeos de las protestas, convocaciones de manifestaciones, firmas, peticiones o denuncias de la violencia policial cargada contra los ciudadanos negros en Estados Unidos.

En España, #BlackOutTuesday se ha convertido en el primer trending topic en Twitter, mientras que las historias y feeds de Instagram se han llenado de #BlackLivesMatter

la España que SÍ me representa | the part of Spain that does represent me#SpainDoesNotSupportTrump #BlackOutTuesday#VoxIsNotSpain pic.twitter.com/wPAaxRJ9Gc

— su⚡ #meiré | anajú finalista (@oneoftwoghosts) June 2, 2020