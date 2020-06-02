Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter La mágica respuesta coordinada de varios tuiteros a Pablo Casado: "He perdido cinco elecciones en un año"

Por

El pasado domingo, Pablo Casado recordó con un tuit un curioso aniversario: el de la moción de censura al Gobierno de Rajoy tras la sentencia del Caso Gürtel, que dio un vuelco a la política española.

Relacionada: "Frankenstein", "caos", "temerario": no es el apocalipsis final, son las portadas de hoy por el cambio de Gobierno

En su tuit, Casado habló de una "moción de censura injusta" y no dejó pasar la oportunidad de incluir las palabras "comunistas", "independentistas" y "batasunos". Sin embargo, no dijo absolutamente nada de la Gürtel.

Tras verlo, cientos de tuiteros le dieron réplica, pero entre todas las respuestas destacó una por lo original. Se trata de una respuesta coordinada entre varios tuiteros que, tuit a tuit, formaron entre todos una frase: "Hola, soy Pablo Casado y he perdido cinco elecciones en un año".

Se trata de la frase que Pedro Sánchez le dijo en el Congreso el pasado enero:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo