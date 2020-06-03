Diario Público
Las marcas y el antirracismo: las empresas también se suman al movimiento #BlackLivesMatter

Protestas en California por el asesinato de George Floyd. / REUTERS - Patrick Fallon
El asesinato de George Floyd a manos de la Policía durante un arresto en Mineápolis (EEUU) ha movilizado a los ciudadanos estadounidenses. Las protestas contra el racismo han traspasado fronteras, y se han producido manifestaciones en París, Berlín o Sídney pidiendo justicia para Floyd. Las marcas también se han sumado al movimiento #BlackLivesMatter con comunicados corporativos.

En este sentido, empresas como Sony, Nike, Amazon, o la marca de helados Ben & Jerry's han trasmitido su rechazo al racismo y la "cultura de supremacía blanca".

Los usuarios de Twitter celebran que las empresas muestren su solidaridad tras el asesinato de George Floyd, de 46 años. Sin embargo, algunos usuarios han pedido que no se comercialice. "Si Nike realmente estuviera presionando por un cambio real, apoyarían proyectos de ley para ayudar a poner fin a este racismo sistemático; no solo poner anuncios", ha contestado a tuitero a la empresa por un vídeo que en el que se puede leer "no le des la espalda al racismo", y que retuiteó Adidas. "Usar esta tragedia para promover su negocio es asqueroso", ha afirmado otro usuario.

No es la primera vez que las empresas se pronuncian sobre movimientos sociales, como se ha visto con el feminismo durante el 8 de marzo promocionando, incluso, descuentos para ese día.

