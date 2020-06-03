Las marcas y el antirracismo: las empresas también se suman al movimiento #BlackLivesMatter

El asesinato de George Floyd a manos de la Policía durante un arresto en Mineápolis (EEUU) ha movilizado a los ciudadanos estadounidenses. Las protestas contra el racismo han traspasado fronteras, y se han producido manifestaciones en París, Berlín o Sídney pidiendo justicia para Floyd. Las marcas también se han sumado al movimiento #BlackLivesMatter con comunicados corporativos.

En este sentido, empresas como Sony, Nike, Amazon, o la marca de helados Ben & Jerry's han trasmitido su rechazo al racismo y la "cultura de supremacía blanca".

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020

Por el momento mis dos conunicados corporativos favoritos sobre la violencia racista en EEUU son: pic.twitter.com/uCTfhCEsKP — Guillermo Zapata. ???? Estoy en casa (@gzapatamadrid) June 2, 2020

Los usuarios de Twitter celebran que las empresas muestren su solidaridad tras el asesinato de George Floyd, de 46 años. Sin embargo, algunos usuarios han pedido que no se comercialice. "Si Nike realmente estuviera presionando por un cambio real, apoyarían proyectos de ley para ayudar a poner fin a este racismo sistemático; no solo poner anuncios", ha contestado a tuitero a la empresa por un vídeo que en el que se puede leer "no le des la espalda al racismo", y que retuiteó Adidas. "Usar esta tragedia para promover su negocio es asqueroso", ha afirmado otro usuario.

So we making ads about this now with the Nike symbol at the end smh. If Nike actually was pushing for real change they would support bills for legislation to help end this systematic racism; not just put up ads — Magic for bamba/MPJ (@Dylan_DMB1220) May 29, 2020

Companies that run sweat shops to make 95% profit off 1 pair of shoes that they charge low income people $300 for is telling us how to act morally.. This is #GOLD @Nike @adidas Using this tragedy to promote your business is transparent and disgusting. Donate the $ instead — Yeezy Season (@yeezyboostwarr1) May 30, 2020

No es la primera vez que las empresas se pronuncian sobre movimientos sociales, como se ha visto con el feminismo durante el 8 de marzo promocionando, incluso, descuentos para ese día.