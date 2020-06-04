Diario Público
Comunidad de Madrid Las redes alucinan con este plagio de Ayuso a un vídeo italiano sobre el coronavirus

El último vídeo publicado por la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso para prevenir nuevos contagios de la covid-19 llega envuelto en la polémica. Muchos tuiteros se han percatado el innegable parecido del spot publicitario de la Comunidad de Madrid con uno lanzado por el Gobierno regional de Véneto (Italia). Bueno, más que parecido, es una copia como la que muchos no veían desde sus años B.U.P.. Eso sí, bastante más cutre que el original.

Los tuiteros no han tardado en tirar con bala y muchos se preguntan si este formará parte del encargo a dedo de "cápsulas informativas" que la Comunidad de Madrid hizo al reportero de OKDiario Cake Minuesa, a razón de 30.000 euros:

