El último vídeo publicado por la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso para prevenir nuevos contagios de la covid-19 llega envuelto en la polémica. Muchos tuiteros se han percatado el innegable parecido del spot publicitario de la Comunidad de Madrid con uno lanzado por el Gobierno regional de Véneto (Italia). Bueno, más que parecido, es una copia como la que muchos no veían desde sus años B.U.P.. Eso sí, bastante más cutre que el original.
No podemos volver atrás.
Libertad= responsabilidad. pic.twitter.com/FDOdIt6nx4
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) June 3, 2020
Son cosas mías, o es clavadito y plagiado de esta campaña en Italia, @IdiazAyuso ¿pero es que no puedes hacer nada bien o por lo menos original? ???? pic.twitter.com/qapkulkPEP
— Carla Antonelli / ????️???????????????? (@CarlaAntonelli) June 4, 2020
Los tuiteros no han tardado en tirar con bala y muchos se preguntan si este formará parte del encargo a dedo de "cápsulas informativas" que la Comunidad de Madrid hizo al reportero de OKDiario Cake Minuesa, a razón de 30.000 euros:
Por esta basura le pagáis 30000 euros a Cake Minuesa? Responsables mientras mandabas a los Cacerolos a manifestarse con 400 muertos diarios? Vaya morro tienes maja..
— Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) June 4, 2020
Hago eso con el Sony Vegas en 15 minutos (Sin contar renderizado), con mejor calidad, encuadrando las frases bien, con una idea mejor y sin plagiar a los italianos. https://t.co/q3DW6sjx98
— Héctor García (@TNAH_RTK) June 4, 2020
Reconozco que plagiar vídeos usando música de librerías gratuitas es un nivel de optimización de recursos admirable. https://t.co/fYLgA3U5Ze
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) June 4, 2020
30.000 eurazos a Cake Minuesa por plagiar un vídeo. Por mucho menos les habría hecho yo uno con Mourinho.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) June 4, 2020
