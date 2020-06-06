Diario Público
La surrealista explicación sobre la covid-19 del Gobierno de Bolivia con los muñecos de Thanos y Los Vengadores

En el centro el ministro de Obras Públicas de Bolivia, Iván Arias. 
Por

El ministro de Bolivia de Obras Públicas, Iván Arias, ofreció esta semana una más que surrealista rueda de prensa en la que trata de concienciar a la ciudadanía sobre la necesidad de luchar contra la covid-19. La explicación de Arias, sin embargo, sorprendió a todos. Especialmente por los muñecos de Hulk y Thanos. Dentro vídeo.

¿Has tenido que volver a ver el vídeo para ver si entiendes algo? No estás solo en esto.

Por otro lado, ¿se imaginan a este ministro explicando cómo derribaron al gobierno de Evo Morales? Seguramente sea algo así:

De momento, nos tenemos que conformar con esta explicación. Seguiremos atentos a próximas lecciones.

