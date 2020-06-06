La surrealista explicación sobre la covid-19 del Gobierno de Bolivia con los muñecos de Thanos y Los Vengadores

El ministro de Bolivia de Obras Públicas, Iván Arias, ofreció esta semana una más que surrealista rueda de prensa en la que trata de concienciar a la ciudadanía sobre la necesidad de luchar contra la covid-19. La explicación de Arias, sin embargo, sorprendió a todos. Especialmente por los muñecos de Hulk y Thanos. Dentro vídeo.
Atención al brote de Mística en Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/J5wanseVQH
— Rebord (@tomasrebord) June 2, 2020
AYER: En Bolivia colocan al #COVID19 al nivel de Thanos, pero el ministro del gobierno muestra cómo enfrentarlo... @ViveCASABLANCA pic.twitter.com/YZtd0md283
— Carlos Terán (@CarlosTeran) June 2, 2020
¿Has tenido que volver a ver el vídeo para ver si entiendes algo? No estás solo en esto.
Estoy viendo en bucle la explicacion sobre el Covid del gobierno de Bolivia.pic.twitter.com/GTvti6Nm8m
— Jose Menendez Zapico (@zapi) June 5, 2020
Por otro lado, ¿se imaginan a este ministro explicando cómo derribaron al gobierno de Evo Morales? Seguramente sea algo así:
Menos mal que no ha sacado el capitán América pic.twitter.com/phMmVRlcwv
— Pa-Rocco (@PapyRocco) June 5, 2020
De momento, nos tenemos que conformar con esta explicación. Seguiremos atentos a próximas lecciones.
— Maruy Kerrigan (@Maruy_chan) June 5, 2020
