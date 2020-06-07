Suma y sigue. Una vez mas, Javier Negre, condenado por inventarse una entrevista y ahora popular por sus constantes rifirrafes en Twitter, vuelve a estar en el centro de la polémica.
Esta vez es a costa de Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad. El epidemiólogo se ha convertido en un foco de ataques por parte de la derecha, que intenta enjuiciarle desde varios flancos por su gestión de la covid-19.
En cuanto a la nueva polémica, Negre publicaba un tuit en el que se preguntaba por qué se ha archivado una querella contra "el lumbreras" de Simón.
¿Por qué han archivado la primera querella contra el lumbreras de Fernando Simón? ¿Se va a ir de rositas? ¿Ganará Pérez de los Cobos su juicio contra Marlaska? La respuesta en @EstadoDAlarmaTV con @AGUSTINMART @TeresaBueyes @CandidoConde. Síguelo https://t.co/dERAO1fWnL
— Javier Negre (@javiernegre10) June 5, 2020
El zasca viral ha venido de la mano de @CensoredJules, que es capaz de mezclar los antecedentes de Negre con la situación que atraviesa Simón.
Te lo explico, Javier. Cuando se presenta una querella, si no existen indicios de delito, se archiva. Cuando existen indicios, se admite y se inicia un proceso judicial. En el caso de Simón, al no haber delito, se archivó. En el tuyo, al haber delito, acabaste condenado. Fácil. https://t.co/2bd181QffA
— Jules (@CensoredJules) June 6, 2020
Muchos se han sumado a las críticas contra Negre, al que llaman "el condenas".
El condenas hablando de querellas
— Dani(el)???? (@Danivibe) June 6, 2020
Hola condenas pic.twitter.com/eYEmuwM075
— nahira ❤???? (@nahiraW) June 6, 2020
Bien Javier, necesitamos que sigas así, demostrando tu gran nivel intelectual ????????????????
— Albert Acon (@reef1983) June 6, 2020
Que llames TÚ, lumbreras a alguien...
— La Gata con Gafas (@limitborderline) June 6, 2020
Lo normal es que la querella contra el doctor Simón no llegue a trámite.
Lo normal es que De los Cobos se tenga que envainar la espada joseantoniana y claudique ante la justicia.
Es lo normal, pero entiendo que, mentes nostálgicas del franquismo, lo vean distinto.
— Pepe (@kkustras) June 6, 2020
