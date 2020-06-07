Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "El condenas hablando de querellas": Javier Negre ataca a Fernando Simón y Twitter se la devuelve

Por

Suma y sigue. Una vez mas, Javier Negre, condenado por inventarse una entrevista y ahora popular por sus constantes rifirrafes en Twitter, vuelve a estar en el centro de la polémica.

Esta vez es a costa de Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad. El epidemiólogo se ha convertido en un foco de ataques por parte de la derecha, que intenta enjuiciarle desde varios flancos por su gestión de la covid-19.

En cuanto a la nueva polémica, Negre publicaba un tuit en el que se preguntaba por qué se ha archivado una querella contra "el lumbreras" de Simón.

El zasca viral ha venido de la mano de @CensoredJules, que es capaz de mezclar los antecedentes de Negre con la situación que atraviesa Simón.

Muchos se han sumado a las críticas contra Negre, al que llaman "el condenas".

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo