El artista británico Bansky ha vuelto a canalizar los males y las penas de la actualidad en una obra pictórica que ya se ha hecho viral.
El grafitero, de identidad desconocida, ha publicado en su Instagram una obra para recordar la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía, así como para reflexionar sobre el racismo que sufren las personas negras.
La ilustración viene acompañada de un texto muy crítico sobre cómo afrontar el problema racial: "Primero pensé que debía callarme y escuchar a la gente negra sobre esto. Pero, ¿por qué haría eso? No es su problema, es mío. El sistema falla a la gente negra. El sistema blanco. Como una cañería rota en un apartamento para la gente que vive en el piso de abajo. Este sistema roto les obliga a llevar una vida miserable, pero depende de ellos arreglarlo. No pueden. Nadie los dejaría llegar al piso de arriba. Es un problema de blancos. Y si la gente blanca no lo arregla, alguien va a tener que subir las escaleras y derribar la puerta a patadas".
Como no podía ser de otra manera, la imagen se ha convertido en Trending Topic.
Enamorada de #Bansky y su talento. Genio insuperable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4OHg1ZjCaT
— María (@Mara48432796) June 6, 2020
Todos las personas blancas y de cualquier color debemos decir alto y claro : #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER El racismo viene de largo...#Bansky hace su parte con esta imagen. Todas las personas debemos hacer nuestra parte. Lo que podamos, pero no puede ser que esta infamia siga. pic.twitter.com/igKZD8QQg6
— Victor Viñuales (@vinuales81) June 6, 2020
