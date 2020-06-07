"Lo que le vendría bien al Gobierno para la desmilitarización de la Guardia Civil y la creación de una cúpula izquierdista es un 23F pequeñito". Con estas palabras, Jiménez Losantos ha asegurado a través de una columna de opinión que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez no vería con malos ojos un golpe de Estado para terminar de "corromper" a la benemérita.
El artículo, publicado en Libertad Digital, tiene frases como esta: "Al Gobierno le faltan un Miláns, un Armada, capitanes generales que pudieran poner en duda, luego en jaque, el orden constitucional".
Losantos incluso psicoanaliza a Pablo Iglesias, al que tilda de comunista, para asegurar que "actúa siempre mediante el mecanismo psicológico de la proyección, que consiste en culpar a los demás de lo que uno está haciendo o deseando hacer. Cuando acusa a la Derecha, tan pardilla, de que está intentando un golpe de Estado, es que sueña con darlo".
Para cerrar, el locutor termina por justificar una supuesta mala relación entre Felipe VI y el presidente Sánchez: "Entiendo el odio que a Felipe VI le tienen Sánchez e Iglesias. Es lo que les falta: alguien que aliente un golpe fracasado y liquide el régimen. Si ellos se atrevieran, tendrían que hacerlo de civil o de trapillo bolivariano".
