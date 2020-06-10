Diario Público
Dos fotos se entienden mejor juntas: el 'blanqueo' de los becarios de la Casa Blanca en la era Trump

Que el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, es abiertamente racista no es un descubrimiento reciente ni ninguna acusación. Es un hecho constatable. Lo ha demostrado por activa y por pasiva. Los inmigrantes siempre han estado en el punto de mira de su mandato. Ha hecho del levantamiento del muro en la frontera con México una de sus banderas. En los últimos meses ha acusado a China de ser el responsable de la entrada del coronavirus en EEUU, que se ha convertido en el país más castigado de lejos por la pandemia. Y en los últimos días, lejos de mostrarse comprensivo con las protestas desatadas por todos los estados a raíz del asesinato de Goerge Floyd a manos de un policía, ha lanzado al Ejército a las calles para contener con violencia a los manifestantes.

Ese racismo también se puede constatar en la propia Casa Blanca, de puertas para adentro. Lo ha hecho palpable un mensaje en Twitter de la corresponsal de la cadena SER en Washington, Marta del Vado, que retuitea un montaje de dos fotos de Fernand R. Amandi, un estratega y community manager del Partido Demócrata.

Las dos imágenes no dejan lugar a dudas. La diversidad y multiculturalidad de los becarios y becarias junto al expresidente Barack Obama desaparece por completo en la imagen de los estudiantes junto a Donald Trump. En la primera estampa prácticamente la mitad de los retratados son negros, algunos tienen rasgos asiáticos, incluso uno porta un turbante hindú. Sin embargo, en la segunda, el blanco de las pieles es abrumador. Tan solo se puede observar a un becario negro y, para más inri, es relegado a la esquina inferior izquierda.

