El nuevo bulo de Rafael Hernando: la misionera Inés Nieves Sancho fue asesinada en mayo de 2019, no "hace 15 días"

El senador por el PP, Rafael Hernando, acumula un nuevo bulo en su historial al afirmar que "hace 15 días" se asesinó a la misionera española Inés Nieves Sancho en República Centroafricana. No, no fue hace 15 días, sino hace más de un año. El senador usa la noticia de mayo de 2019 para criticar que no se informe ni se haga "alguna mención gubernamental".
"¿Abrió informativos? ¿Hubo alguna manifestación feminista? ¿Se dijo que era un crimen racista? ¿Alguna mención gubernamental? ¡Ah, era misionera!", afirma Hernando en Twitter.
Sin embargo, en los usuarios de la red social han querido desmontar este nuevo bulo. Sí se informó y es falso que no se hiciera mención gubernamental. Pero el senador ha intentando justificar el bulo asegurando que "era el aniversario", pese a que el asesinato de Nieves Sancho se cometió el 21 de mayo del año pasado.
Era el Aniversario de q se produjera
— Rafael Hernando (@Rafa_Hernando) June 10, 2020
El Telediario de Televisión Española lo contó cuando ocurrió. Hace un año. No hace 15 días, como tú dices.
Aquí lo tienes. pic.twitter.com/HHRxQOo0wv
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) June 10, 2020
Toma, tuit de pésame del presidente, de hace un año cuando fue el crimen y no hace 15 días, vomitador de odio.https://t.co/U5SUBvLdOS
— Andrés Fernández (@AFdz26) June 10, 2020
Y en docenas de informativos.https://t.co/d6Z8MltGRY
— Percebegallego (@Percebegallego) June 10, 2020
