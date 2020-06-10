Diario Público
La lección de dignidad democrática a un diputado de Cs

Este miércoles el Congreso ha debatido una Proposición No de Ley (PNL) presentada por el PSOE para retirar las medallas al torturador Antonio González Pacheco, más conocido como Billy el Niño, así como al resto de funcionarios franquistas que tuvieron un papel activo en la represión de la dictadura. Como se podrán imaginar, estando PP y Vox de por medio el debate ha sido intenso. Sin embargo, el gran momento lo ha protagonizado Íñigo Errejón, portavoz de Más País. Vamos a poner el vídeo de su intervención, que el propio Errejón ha colgado en su cuenta Twitter, porque hay veces que las cosas se cuentan por sí solas.

Errejón, como han podido escuchar, respondía al diputado de Ciudadanos, Guillermo Díaz, quien previamente había preguntado a Errejón si tenía algún familiar represaliado, que él sí, sus dos habían combatido con el bando republicano durante la Guerra Civil, y que por eso no entendía la necesidad de esta PNL en pleno año 2020. Ya han escuchado: el corte es de los que hacen época. Alguno incluso ha llegado a decir que Errejón ha cantado las cuarenta a la derecha. En todo caso, ha sido una lección de dignidad democrática.

