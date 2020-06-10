La música española rinde el mejor tributo a Pau Donés: las redes se llenan de versiones de sus canciones

El mundo de la música todavía sigue consternado por la muerte de Pau Donés. Han pasado apenas 24 horas desde que su familia informó de la peor de las noticias y en este tiempo amigos y compañeros de profesión del líder de Jarabe de Palo han transmitido su dolor en las redes sociales con mensajes tremendamente emotivos y llenos de cariño.
Pero el homenaje que muchos músicos han querido rendir en memoria de Pau Donés no se ha quedado en meras palabras y han usado su mejor instrumento para recordarle: su voz. Algunos acompañados con sus guitarras y otro simplemente a capela, se han grabado interpretando los grandes éxitos de Jarabe de Palo y han compartido sus vídeos en las redes sociales. El resultado es estremecedor, directo al corazón.
Pequeño homenaje a un amigo.
Hasta siempre, Pau Donés. pic.twitter.com/3jbrR2c25g
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) June 9, 2020
