Las despedidas al vocalista de Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, que ha fallecido este lunes tras cinco años intentando superar un cáncer de colon, han llenado las redes sociales con miles de mensajes de pésame, admiración y respeto.

Músicos, actores, políticos y escritores han querido dejar un último mensaje al cantante que nos trajo temas que quedarán para el recuerdo como La Flaca, Depende o Bonito.

En general todos han querido rendir un pequeño homenaje al músico, aunque algunos de los mensajes no han estado nada acertados como es el caso del de Loquillo, que se ha despedido de Donés echándose flores a sí mismo con este texto: "Recuerdo la primera vez que conocí a Pau Donés. Guardaba un autógrafo mío que le había firmado yo cuando aún no se dedicaba a la música. Descansa en paz, Pau".

Aunque la despedida del cantante se ha hecho viral, muchos de sus seguidores han puesto en evidencia la egolatría del mensaje.

