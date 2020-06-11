Las despedidas al vocalista de Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, que ha fallecido este lunes tras cinco años intentando superar un cáncer de colon, han llenado las redes sociales con miles de mensajes de pésame, admiración y respeto.
Músicos, actores, políticos y escritores han querido dejar un último mensaje al cantante que nos trajo temas que quedarán para el recuerdo como La Flaca, Depende o Bonito.
Eterno Pau Donés... ????????
Que la tierra te sea leve.
Aquí te cantaremos siempre. pic.twitter.com/gqjivs4KwV
— Rozalén (@RozalenMusic) June 9, 2020
Naciste en la cara buena del mundo...gracias por todo lo que diste.
Qué mañana tan triste...Hasta siempre, Pau. pic.twitter.com/6Bm4WYTeLs
— Dani Rovira (@DANIROVIRA) June 9, 2020
En general todos han querido rendir un pequeño homenaje al músico, aunque algunos de los mensajes no han estado nada acertados como es el caso del de Loquillo, que se ha despedido de Donés echándose flores a sí mismo con este texto: "Recuerdo la primera vez que conocí a Pau Donés. Guardaba un autógrafo mío que le había firmado yo cuando aún no se dedicaba a la música. Descansa en paz, Pau".
Recuerdo la primera vez que conocí a Pau Donés.
Guardaba un autógrafo mío que le había firmado yo cuando aún no se dedicaba a la música.
Descansa en paz, Pau. pic.twitter.com/3soWa5ugn7
— Loquillo (@LOQUILLOoficial) June 9, 2020
Aunque la despedida del cantante se ha hecho viral, muchos de sus seguidores han puesto en evidencia la egolatría del mensaje.
Elvis Presley tenía un póster de Loquillo dedicado
— Roc Ferrandell ???? (@strisciandel) June 10, 2020
Yo he venido a hablar de mi autógrafo
— Miguel (@Miguel_R_F_) June 10, 2020
Baja modesto!
— ????????????????é???????????????????????????????????? (@andresnosenada) June 10, 2020
El muerto en el entierro.
— David Torres Ruiz (@DavidTorresPub) June 10, 2020
Si no eres el protagonista te da un pasmo ????♀️
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) June 10, 2020
Tu egocentrismo agota.
— Area51 (@Area5914) June 9, 2020
