Fernández Díaz: "Benedicto XVI me dijo que el diablo quiere destruir España"

Ya es viernes y ese siempre es un buen motivo pera sonreír. Pero en Tremending hemos encontrado otra buena razón para echarnos unas risas ahora que llega el fin de semana a cuenta del que fuera ministro de Interior entre 2011 y 2016, Jorge Fernández Díaz. Impagable el momento que nos ha proporcionado Fernández Díaz, miembro supernumerario del Opus Dei, beato reconocido y hombre que siempre le pone una vela a Dios y otra al diablo, por si acaso. Fíjense en el vídeo ha aparecido en las sociales: aunque es de hace unos meses, Fernández Díaz asegura que (¡Ojo, spoiler!) cuando era ministro el Papa Benedicto XVI le dijo: "El diablo quiere destruir España". Pero mejor que lo vean ustedes mismos, porque es de esas cosas que si no se ven no se creen.

Ver este vídeo de Fernández Díaz diciendo que el diablo quiere destruir España y pensar que estamos en 2020.

Si este tipo fuera Ministro aún impondría la Inquisición para solucionar el Covid-19.

Esto es el PP. https://t.co/usHxS7TM5P — Forrets (@ForretsGump) June 12, 2020

¿Cómo se quedan? Pues Fernández Díaz fue ministro, oigan. Y no es la primera vez que lo dicen. Además, resulta irónico que sera él quien hable del Mal: Fernández Díaz fue el ministro que puso en marcha las cloacas de Interior, aquella Policía patriótica que se dedicó durante su mandato a espiar y a inventarse bulos sobre los adversarios políticos del PP para desacreditarlos. Todo muy democrático, oigan. Fernández Díaz es también el ministro que condecoró a una virgen, por si no se acuerdan. La verdad es que su currículo es amplio. Y ahora nos cuenta que el diablo quería destruir España a través del independentismo catalán. ¿Y no sería por el total desprecio del señor Fernández Díaz a la democracia?

