El piloto británico de Fórmula 1 Lewis Hamilton ha calificado de "asqueroso" el hecho de que España celebre corridas de toros y de que a los niños españoles se les enseñe "a torturar y matar toros desde los 14 años", en referencia a las escuelas de tauromaquia, y pide al Ministerio de Educación abolir dichos recintos.
"España, esto es realmente asqueroso", manifestó en una publicación en la red social Instagram, en la que subió publicaciones con una fotografía de un toro muerto y arrastrado cubierto en sangre tras un espectáculo taurino.
Además, lamentó que en el país se permita que los niños puedan acudir a escuelas de tauromaquia. "A los niños en España les enseñan a torturar y matar toros desde los 14 años", indicó. "Estamos pidiendo al Ministerio de Educación que cierre las escuelas taurinas de inmediato, puedes ayudar compartiendo esta petición", señaló, adjuntando un enlace a la organización Personas por el Trato Ético de los Animales (PETA).
En la misma red social, el hexacampeón del mundo de Fórmula 1 se define como "amante de los animales"; desde el año 2017, el británico comenzó a seguir una dieta vegana.
De esta manera, Hamilton se une a una nueva reivindicación social, después de mostrarse muy activo las últimas semanas en la lucha contra el racismo ante las protestas surgidas por el asesinato del ciudadano afroamericano George Floyd a manos de un policía en Mineápolis.
