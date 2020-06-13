Diario Público
Fernando Simón "Me ha emocionado": Fernando Simón recibe un inesperado regalo en agradecimiento por estos meses al frente de la emergencia sanitaria

Fernando Simón, que durante cuatro meses ha sido el portavoz del Gobierno para explicar qué era el coronavirus, cómo se combatía, cómo había que aplanar la curva de contagios, dónde estaba el pico de fallecidos durante la emergencia y cómo será la nueva normalidad, ha recibido un regalo de un artista, momento que ha sido muy comentado en redes sociales.

El epidemiólogo ha publicado un vídeo que ya se ha hecho viral, en el que agradece el cuadro realizado por José García.

Para muchos, Simón ha sido el que ha puesto la cara en los momentos más complicados de la emergencia, por lo que consideran que el regalo es justo y merecido, dado que también ha sufrido –y sufre– ataques por parte de la derecha.

