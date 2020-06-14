Diario Público
Twitter "Doble moral, Arturo, doble moral": el desenfadado debate gramatical entre Pérez Reverte y un tuitero

Arturo Pérez Reverte acostumbra a ofrecer polémicas algo más elevadas que de costumbre. El escritor y miembro de la Real Academia Española se ha visto envuelto en un pequeño rifirrafe en redes sociales del que no ha salido muy bien parado. Todo por el uso de un verbo.

El también periodista criticó al ministro de Sanidad por una expresión y un usuario de redes sociales le reprochó el uso incorrecto de un verbo.

Al rato, el propio @parasynthetic mostraba cómo Pérez Reverte zanjaba la polémica, bloqueándolo en Twitter.

Las respuestas, entre el halago y las risas a costa de Reverte, han sido multitud.

