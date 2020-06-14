Percival Manglano, exdiputado por el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, puso un tuit hace unos días en el que criticaba cómo la izquierda jalea el destrozo de estatuas en honor a esclavistas, que tras la muerte de George Floyd han sido atacadas por todo el mundo.
Sin embargo, el periodista Antonio Maestre buceó un poco en publicaciones antiguas de Manglano y encontró una de 2013 en la que aplaudía que en Kiev se derrocara una efigie de Lenin.
Iconoclastia liberalcañí pic.twitter.com/Qas2LMXD3d
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) June 14, 2020
Ante tal contradicción, las redes han completado el círculo del zasca aplaudiendo a Maestre por la labor.
Joder, pobre @pmanglano. El zasca me ha hecho saltar un empaste.
— Albert #PaísValencià???? (@_Gafas_y_reloj_) June 14, 2020
Antonio, zasquear a Perci tiene cero mérito y lo sabes ????
— Jorge (@jordasllon) June 14, 2020
Ay! El primo Perci sigue sin aprender ???????????????? y veo que se sigue llevando collejas virtuales cada vez que intenta hacerse el gracioso en Twitter....
— Raúl (@horrorelhorror) June 14, 2020
