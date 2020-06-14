Diario Público
Twitter Si cae una estatua comunista, da las gracias; si es esclavista, no le hace gracia: Manglano queda retratado al tirar de hemeroteca

Percival Manglano, exdiputado por el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, puso un tuit hace unos días en el que criticaba cómo la izquierda jalea el destrozo de estatuas en honor a esclavistas, que tras la muerte de George Floyd han sido atacadas por todo el mundo.

Sin embargo, el periodista Antonio Maestre buceó un poco en publicaciones antiguas de Manglano y encontró una de 2013 en la que aplaudía que en Kiev se derrocara una efigie de Lenin.

Ante tal contradicción, las redes han completado el círculo del zasca aplaudiendo a Maestre por la labor.

