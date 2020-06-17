Diario Público
Twitter Avalancha de memes con la estatua del Ayuntamiento de Albacete a Iniesta

Albacete pospondrá un año la inauguración de la estatua de Iniesta, tal y como anunció ayer el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad pero los comentarios sobre la misma no han podido esperar tanto.

El tuit del consistorio incluía una foto de la obra del artista valenciano Javier Molina Gil. En ella se representa al de Fuentealbilla chutando desnudo. Tal y como el autor ha aclarado en la Cadena Ser su desnudez de debe al proceso de creación y la foto es de hace un año.

Sin embargo, los tuiteros no han podido contenerse y han llenado la red de memes. Esta es su obra:

