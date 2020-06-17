Albacete pospondrá un año la inauguración de la estatua de Iniesta, tal y como anunció ayer el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad pero los comentarios sobre la misma no han podido esperar tanto.
???? La inauguración de la estatua de @andresiniesta8 que iba a celebrarse el 10 de julio, décimo aniversario de la victoria de la Selección Española ???????????????? en el Mundial de Fútbol de Sudáfrica, se pospone al 2021, por la pandemia del Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/y7gyK8JZjI
— @ayuntamientoalbacete (@AytoAlbacete) June 16, 2020
El tuit del consistorio incluía una foto de la obra del artista valenciano Javier Molina Gil. En ella se representa al de Fuentealbilla chutando desnudo. Tal y como el autor ha aclarado en la Cadena Ser su desnudez de debe al proceso de creación y la foto es de hace un año.
???????? Javier Molina, autor de la escultura de Andrés Iniesta, en @ellarguero
➡️ @manucarreno: "Que no se alarme nadie, que no van a ir al Carlos Belmonte y van a ver en ‘pelota picada’ a Iniesta"
????️ Javier Molina: "No, no. Esa foto es de antes de Navidad. Ahí estaba en proceso" pic.twitter.com/ENUlTfqDs1
— El Larguero (@ellarguero) June 17, 2020
Sin embargo, los tuiteros no han podido contenerse y han llenado la red de memes. Esta es su obra:
— Emi ???? (@la_frantxute) June 16, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) June 16, 2020
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) June 16, 2020
— EÐI ıllıllı ™ (@Kleenex4You) June 16, 2020
Madre mía, el Kalise! pic.twitter.com/mjNM3cqJ0i
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) June 16, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) June 16, 2020
Joder con el Ayuntamiento de Albacete pic.twitter.com/5FlzPZJvXc
— Tikitaka (@Balian79) June 16, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) June 16, 2020
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) June 16, 2020
Jajaja,tiene el mismo color de piel que Iniesta
— LM10 (@Ramn25947793) June 16, 2020
El Ayuntamiento de Albacete le ha hecho una estatua a Iniesta como se merece. Con la polla fuera. pic.twitter.com/7myYEl6UbC
— Federicu (@ro_rising) June 16, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) June 16, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) June 16, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) June 16, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) June 16, 2020
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) June 16, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) June 16, 2020
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) June 16, 2020
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) June 16, 2020
— Emi ???? (@la_frantxute) June 16, 2020
Maemía la nueva escultura de Iniesta. pic.twitter.com/Cqe8r8ucos
— Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) June 17, 2020
Arreglao. pic.twitter.com/VZpY8qx9vw
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) June 16, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) June 16, 2020
— ????????⬜????????7774RK????????⬜???????? (@KakafutiJones) June 16, 2020
???????????? pic.twitter.com/gO3FfY4Qlb
— Tikitaka (@Balian79) June 16, 2020
????Mo ca si nes saltarines... ???? pic.twitter.com/DockelhUJF
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) June 16, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) June 16, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) June 16, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) June 16, 2020
