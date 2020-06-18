Diario Público
Diario Público

Youtube Fernando Simón cantando 'Hola mi amor' de Junco en un descacharrante videomontaje (y otras genialidades de sus creadores)

Por

"¿Pero esto qué es? ¿PERO ESTA MARAVILLA QUÉ ES?": esta es la reacción habitual entre los tuiteros que se encuentran con esta genialidad. Sí, es Fernando Simón cantando 'Hola mi amor' de Junco. Se trata de un videomontaje con el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad como protagonista (convertido desde hace tiempo en fenómeno fan), donde sus creadores toman fragmentos de sus intervenciones y tras pasarlo por la magia del editor de vídeo y de su ingenio han logrado esta obra maestra:

El sentimiento de los que lo ven es unánime:

Sus creadores son 'Sagutxufilms' (esta es su página de Youtube). En su cuenta se puede encontrar otras genialidades en forma de videomontaje, como Pablo Casado cantando Sarri Sarri, Antoni Daimiel interpretando Hay un amigo en mi, Aznar, con Bola de Dragón en euskera o Santiago Abascal haciendo un Cover de Mecano.

Su hit con Fernando Simón, publicado hace seis días, lleva decenas de miles de reacciones en las redes en las últimas horas:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo