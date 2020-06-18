"¿Pero esto qué es? ¿PERO ESTA MARAVILLA QUÉ ES?": esta es la reacción habitual entre los tuiteros que se encuentran con esta genialidad. Sí, es Fernando Simón cantando 'Hola mi amor' de Junco. Se trata de un videomontaje con el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad como protagonista (convertido desde hace tiempo en fenómeno fan), donde sus creadores toman fragmentos de sus intervenciones y tras pasarlo por la magia del editor de vídeo y de su ingenio han logrado esta obra maestra:
El sentimiento de los que lo ven es unánime:
¿Pero qué puta genialidad es esta? pic.twitter.com/rNDgqMbuYm
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) June 17, 2020
Sus creadores son 'Sagutxufilms' (esta es su página de Youtube). En su cuenta se puede encontrar otras genialidades en forma de videomontaje, como Pablo Casado cantando Sarri Sarri, Antoni Daimiel interpretando Hay un amigo en mi, Aznar, con Bola de Dragón en euskera o Santiago Abascal haciendo un Cover de Mecano.
Su hit con Fernando Simón, publicado hace seis días, lleva decenas de miles de reacciones en las redes en las últimas horas:
????NEW VIDEO????
Hola mi amor,
tengo que hablar contigo...
estoy cansado,
estoy hecho un lío...
???? HOLA MI AMOR - Cover by Fernando Simón
LINK: https://t.co/UW5VzoONCD pic.twitter.com/gZwVqoddGf
— SagutxuFilms (@sagutxufilms) June 11, 2020
Pero esto qué es?
PERO ESTA MARAVILLA QUÉ ES?!?!pic.twitter.com/UPTc8wQixR
— Mario Díaz (@MDiazCamacho) June 17, 2020
Me ha llegado esto al WhatsApp y QUIERO QUE LE DEN TODOS LOS GOYA. Temazo! pic.twitter.com/Bb7vevpgww
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) June 17, 2020
????????????ver esto por la mañana e irte a trabajar con la cancion metida en la cabeza ya para todo el dia no tiene precio.
— DessertpunkWhite (@Dessertpunk01) June 18, 2020
Todos queremos ser su amante.
— Tengupati ???? (@Parisino6) June 17, 2020
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/RM1B111QNw
— Ele (@SOBRHADA) June 17, 2020
Que puta obra de arte, es hipnótico.
— Carlos Guevara ???? (@CharlyGuevara82) June 17, 2020
