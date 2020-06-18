Ya era hora, el escándalo de Juan Carlos I en la portada de un diario de papel. Sí, pero no os emocionéis mucho, es en la prensa británica.
Relacionada: El ‘corinavirus’: ni rastro en las portadas de los tejemanejes de Juan Carlos I en Suiza
"Rey caído", así titula el prestigioso rotativo británico The Times en lo más alto de su portada, justo debajo de su icónica mancheta, un artículo dedicado a Juan Carlos I. Por si aún quedan dudas del tono del reportaje, el subtítulo de la portada no deja duda alguna: "Sexo, dinero y el escándalo que ha sacudido España".
El pasado mes de marzo, el diario suizo Tribune de Genève abría su portada con una noticia de 'cierta' importancia en España: la Fiscalía de Ginebra investigando al rey Juan Carlos I. Tristemente, como os contamos aquí, de la noticia no hubo ni rastro en las portadas de los principales medios impresos españoles.
El texto de The Times, firmado por el periodista Isambard Wilkinson, corresponsal en España del medio, repasa los escándalos protagonizados por el padre de Felipe VI. Desde las supuestas comisiones del AVE a la Meca hasta su relación con Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. "Ahora su hijo, el rey Felipe VI, lucha por preservar la monarquía", explica a sus lectores.
Juan Carlos, el rey caído en la portada de The Times. pic.twitter.com/A1sYhi0dML
— Iñigo S. Ugarte (@Guerraeterna) June 18, 2020
El Diario radical bolivariano The Times dedica parte de su portada al emerito: "Fallen King" (Rey Fallido) y subtitula, Sexo, dinero y escándalo..
Lo más Increíble es que puedas leerlo en la Prensa Británica y aquí como si no hubiese pasado nada. NODO 2.0 https://t.co/1jwey7zwQb pic.twitter.com/79UY2352d5
— Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) June 18, 2020
Este jueves,el periódico @thetimes ,dedica su portada a la monarquía española .Con una fotografía del rey Juan Carlos y el titular:<<Rey caído.Sexo,dinero y escàndalo sacuden España>>. pic.twitter.com/aeUp44tlFt
— El Principito ????????️♀ (@principitoXXI) June 18, 2020
Portadas diarios británicos (2) 18/06. El Rey Juan Carlos en portada de @thetimes Rey caído. Sexo, dinero... el escándalo que tiene en shook a España pic.twitter.com/nA1aFUQi43
— Juan M. Doménech (@juanmadomenech) June 17, 2020
El escándalo del rey campechano en portada.
Tranquilos, que es The Times. https://t.co/m4lTRLCIjv
— Fredo Mercury (@fredomercury) June 18, 2020
El escándalo del rey campechano en portada.
Tranquilos, que es The Times. https://t.co/m4lTRLCIjv
— Fredo Mercury (@fredomercury) June 18, 2020
