La prensa 'seria' Por fin el escándalo de Juan Carlos I en la prensa (no os emocionéis, es en la británica)

Por

Ya era hora, el escándalo de Juan Carlos I en la portada de un diario de papel. Sí, pero no os emocionéis mucho, es en la prensa británica.

"Rey caído", así titula el prestigioso rotativo británico The Times en lo más alto de su portada, justo debajo de su icónica mancheta, un artículo dedicado a Juan Carlos I. Por si aún quedan dudas del tono del reportaje, el subtítulo de la portada no deja duda alguna: "Sexo, dinero y el escándalo que ha sacudido España".

El pasado mes de marzo, el diario suizo Tribune de Genève abría su portada con una noticia de 'cierta' importancia en España: la Fiscalía de Ginebra investigando al rey Juan Carlos I. Tristemente, como os contamos aquí, de la noticia no hubo ni rastro en las portadas de los principales medios impresos españoles.

El texto de The Times, firmado por el periodista Isambard Wilkinson, corresponsal en España del medio, repasa los escándalos protagonizados por el padre de Felipe VI. Desde las supuestas comisiones del AVE a la Meca hasta su relación con Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. "Ahora su hijo, el rey Felipe VI, lucha por preservar la monarquía", explica a sus lectores.

