Diario Público
Diario Público

"Las fuerzas del Mal quieren controlarnos con un chis", el nuevo y descacharrante vídeo manipulado de 'El Intermedio'

Por

No busquen más. Ya tenemos la canción del verano. Todo por cortesía del programa El Intermedio, que nos ha vuelto a deleitar con otro de sus vídeos manipulados, un descacharrante videomontaje en el que uno puede parar de reír. El protagonista del vídeo es el presidente de la Universidad Católica de Murcia, José Luis Mendoza, que esta misma se ha sumado al delirio de las teorías conspirativas sobre la covid-19 al asegurar que el virus es obra "del anticristo" y de un "chis" de "las fuerzas del mal". Vean el vídeo y echénse unas risas.

Como pueden suponer, nuestra legión tuitera también se ha partido de risa.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo