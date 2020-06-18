"Las fuerzas del Mal quieren controlarnos con un chis", el nuevo y descacharrante vídeo manipulado de 'El Intermedio'

No busquen más. Ya tenemos la canción del verano. Todo por cortesía del programa El Intermedio, que nos ha vuelto a deleitar con otro de sus vídeos manipulados, un descacharrante videomontaje en el que uno puede parar de reír. El protagonista del vídeo es el presidente de la Universidad Católica de Murcia, José Luis Mendoza, que esta misma se ha sumado al delirio de las teorías conspirativas sobre la covid-19 al asegurar que el virus es obra "del anticristo" y de un "chis" de "las fuerzas del mal". Vean el vídeo y echénse unas risas.
El hit del verano: "el chis y las fuerzas del mal" vía @El_Intermedio. pic.twitter.com/epS96r4bAh
— RR NEWS (@RosaRodaNews) June 17, 2020
Como pueden suponer, nuestra legión tuitera también se ha partido de risa.
Ayer viendo este video en el Intermedio por poco me meo de la risa, aunque es para llorar...
????????
'Quieren controlarnos con un 'chis'': el temazo del rector de la universidad de Murcia sobre 'las fuerzas del mal' detrás del coronavirus https://t.co/BnU525nchg vía @el_intermedio
— ★Antidoto★ ????ANTIFA (@Yo_Soy_Asin) June 18, 2020
Ayer en el intermedio, escuché una genialidad a la altura de ‘en el fondo del mar’
Con tod@s vosotr@s...’Las fuerzas del mal’ pic.twitter.com/18mKviD0GP
— Quini (@Kini_360) June 18, 2020
¡¡¡¡ Baile para el éxito del verano !!!!
Cc: .@ivanlagarto @El_Intermedio y sus "Fuerzas del Mal" ???????????????? https://t.co/FEny9EvrG8 pic.twitter.com/DvfFEygeic
— Enrique Olcina ???????? (@enriqueolcina) June 17, 2020
