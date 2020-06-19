Diario Público
Twitter El troleo del Museo del Prado a Almeida del que ha sabido reírse hasta él mismo

Por

Saber reírse de las cosas y de uno mismo es una cualidad que debería extenderse entre la clase política, más aún en tiempos de tanta tensión. Uno de los políticos que más ha demostrado su buen sentido del humor en los últimos años es el diputado de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique y lo ha hecho en múltiples ocasiones. Aunque, afortunadamente, hay algunos ejemplos más de ello en la política nacional.

Ahora ha sido el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Almeida, el que ha demostrado su sentido del humor.

Este jueves el Gobierno lanzaba en el Museo Del Prado la campaña 'Spain for Sure' para relanzar el turismo. Durante la presentación, las autoridades presentes se fotografiaron ante cuadros de Velazquez, y a Almeida le tocó ponerse ante un retraso del príncipe Baltasar Carlos de niño. El hecho de que Almeida, el político de menor estatura entre los presentes, se fotografiara junto al cuadro de un niño provocó varios chistes en las redes. Lejos de mostrarse ofendido, Almeida respondió con el siguiente tuit:

La reacción unánime ha sido aplaudir la actitud de Almeida:

