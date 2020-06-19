Saber reírse de las cosas y de uno mismo es una cualidad que debería extenderse entre la clase política, más aún en tiempos de tanta tensión. Uno de los políticos que más ha demostrado su buen sentido del humor en los últimos años es el diputado de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique y lo ha hecho en múltiples ocasiones. Aunque, afortunadamente, hay algunos ejemplos más de ello en la política nacional.
Ahora ha sido el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Almeida, el que ha demostrado su sentido del humor.
Este jueves el Gobierno lanzaba en el Museo Del Prado la campaña 'Spain for Sure' para relanzar el turismo. Durante la presentación, las autoridades presentes se fotografiaron ante cuadros de Velazquez, y a Almeida le tocó ponerse ante un retraso del príncipe Baltasar Carlos de niño. El hecho de que Almeida, el político de menor estatura entre los presentes, se fotografiara junto al cuadro de un niño provocó varios chistes en las redes. Lejos de mostrarse ofendido, Almeida respondió con el siguiente tuit:
Ya es mala suerte ???????? https://t.co/EPBLJGII4V
— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) June 18, 2020
La reacción unánime ha sido aplaudir la actitud de Almeida:
Almeida tiene más sentido del humor que sus fans.
— Borja Cobeaga (@borjacobeaga) June 18, 2020
Políticamente estamos en las antípodas. Pero ese sentido del humor debería extenderse más en la sociedad. Enhorabuena @AlmeidaPP_ por ello.
— JC (@JC_P68) June 18, 2020
Bravo por ese sentido del humor, alcalde.
— Iñaki López (@_InakiLopez_) June 18, 2020
Ohhhhh ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Reyes Fdez-Villaverde (@ReyesFdez) June 18, 2020
La gente que sabe reírse de sí misma, siempre en mi equipo. https://t.co/p38DOnPdAm
— Piur (@LaPiur) June 19, 2020
Por desgracia, es el CM que han puesto en abril para blanquear las salidas de tono y cacicadas de Almeida. Está sudando la gota gorda pero no lo hace mal. Hasta que su jefe abre la boca y todo se va al carajo de nuevo.
— Señorita Puri ???????? (@SenoritaPuri) June 19, 2020
La talla de un político no se mide en centímetros
— Fernando Inaga (@ferinapa) June 18, 2020
