"Poquísima vergüenza": los criticados pies de foto de 'El Mundo' para definir a varias personas del colectivo LGTBI

Desafortunados rótulos en un ránking del diario El Mundo, en su sección LOC (La Otra Cronica). En busca de las 100 personas del colectivo LGTBI más influyentes de España, el rotativo ha sido duramente criticado por sus comentarios respecto a algunas de las personas que aparecen.
A través de un hilo se compilan varios de los enunciados, que han generado enorme polémica en Twitter. No es la primera vez que esta sección recibe críticas. Durante una edición de los Premios Goya se habló mucho de un pie de foto sobre el vestido y la talla de una actriz presente en la alfombra roja.
La cara de cemento armado que hay que tener para escribir esa última frase del pie de foto. pic.twitter.com/REmhjE48VY
— CARLES CUEVAS (es Antifa) (@carlescuevas) June 20, 2020
En uno de los casos, el de la directora del Instituto de la Mujer, Beatriz Gimeno, el uso de las palabras ha sido especialmente conflictivo. Gimeno, que recientemente ha denunciado insultos y destrozos en su vehículo, no ha hecho comentarios al respecto, pero las redes sociales no lo han pasado por alto.
Es que leyendo este hilo parecen hasta denunciables estos pies de foto https://t.co/KSaSgUpfry
— Matías ????️???????????? (@masorhu) June 20, 2020
De la lista de personajes LGTBI (supuestamente) influyentes de El Mundo si eso hablamos en otro momento, cuando consiga ordenar todo lo que pienso al respecto: los pies de foto, el orden, los que están, los que no están...
— Andrea Tommasini ????️???? (@andreatommasini) June 20, 2020
Feliz sábado a todos menos al que haya escrito los pies de foto del artículo de El Mundo sobre los gays supuestamente influyentes. Vergüencita ajena.
— Alberto Barranco (@AlberBarranco) June 20, 2020
Esta lista es como las pringles: once you pop, you can’t stop. No sabría por dónde empezar.
— Andrea Tommasini ????️???? (@andreatommasini) June 20, 2020
