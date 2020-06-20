"Poquísima vergüenza": los criticados pies de foto de 'El Mundo' para definir a varias personas del colectivo LGTBI

Desafortunados rótulos en un ránking del diario El Mundo, en su sección LOC (La Otra Cronica). En busca de las 100 personas del colectivo LGTBI más influyentes de España, el rotativo ha sido duramente criticado por sus comentarios respecto a algunas de las personas que aparecen.

A través de un hilo se compilan varios de los enunciados, que han generado enorme polémica en Twitter. No es la primera vez que esta sección recibe críticas. Durante una edición de los Premios Goya se habló mucho de un pie de foto sobre el vestido y la talla de una actriz presente en la alfombra roja.

En uno de los casos, el de la directora del Instituto de la Mujer, Beatriz Gimeno, el uso de las palabras ha sido especialmente conflictivo. Gimeno, que recientemente ha denunciado insultos y destrozos en su vehículo, no ha hecho comentarios al respecto, pero las redes sociales no lo han pasado por alto.

Esta lista es como las pringles: once you pop, you can’t stop. No sabría por dónde empezar.

