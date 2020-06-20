Diario Público
Twitter Iniesta se pronuncia sobre su estatua desnuda: "Gracias por ponerme pantalones"

Esta semana salió a la luz la estatua dedicada a Andrés Iniesta por el Ayuntamiento de Albacete. El homenaje de la ciudad manchega, sin embargo, causó alguna que otra risotada en las redes sociales.

El jugador aparecía desnudo mientras golpeaba al balón con una representación de sus partes íntimas y su propio rostro, cuanto menos graciosa. La estatua, no estaba terminada, pero fue suficiente para que los tuiteros llenasen la red de memes.

Después de unos días, el propio jugador se ha pronunciado con humor y ha tuiteado una nueva imagen de la estatua representada con algo de ropa.

"Gracias por ponerme pantalones", escribía el deportista.

Estos fueron algunos de los memes más tronchantes:

