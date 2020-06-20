Diario Público
Twitter "Repugnante ser donde los haya": el comentario machista de Marcos de Quinto sobre Irene Montero que ha incendiado las redes

Marcos de Quinto, el que fuera diputado por Ciudadanos hasta su renuncia tras el apoyo del partido naranja al estado de alarma propuesto por el Gobierno, se ha convertido en noticia por un tuit que ha sido acusado de machista.

El exvicepresidente de Coca Cola colgaba el pasado viernes un artículo sobre Irene Montero y acompañaba una reflexión que ha sido el origen de la polémica: "Interesante repaso a la ministra que alerta a las mujeres para que no se arrodillen ante los hombres. Cabe reconocerle cierto conocimiento en este tema, porque así ha llegado a ser ministra", aseguraba el ya expolítico.

El comentario, tildado de machista y ultraderechista, recibió críticas desde cientos de frentes.

