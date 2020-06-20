Marcos de Quinto, el que fuera diputado por Ciudadanos hasta su renuncia tras el apoyo del partido naranja al estado de alarma propuesto por el Gobierno, se ha convertido en noticia por un tuit que ha sido acusado de machista.
El exvicepresidente de Coca Cola colgaba el pasado viernes un artículo sobre Irene Montero y acompañaba una reflexión que ha sido el origen de la polémica: "Interesante repaso a la ministra que alerta a las mujeres para que no se arrodillen ante los hombres. Cabe reconocerle cierto conocimiento en este tema, porque así ha llegado a ser ministra", aseguraba el ya expolítico.
Cuando digo "así ha llegado", me refiero a "alertando"... no a "arrollidándose".
No nos confundamos, por favor.
— Marcos de Quinto (@MarcosdeQuinto) June 19, 2020
El comentario, tildado de machista y ultraderechista, recibió críticas desde cientos de frentes.
Has tardado 5 minutos en darte cuenta de la burrada que has dicho
— Jevi Rivas (@Jevirivas) June 19, 2020
JAJAJAJAJA. Cobarde
— Sargento Warden (@Coronel_Blimp) June 20, 2020
Que asco que asco que asco que asco y que machista de mierda. Y que asco.
— Unicornia cabreada (@Cristin20105937) June 20, 2020
Que Marcos de Quinto haya sido alguien en @CocaCola_es con este concepto machista y asqueroso de las mujeres...
Pobres trabajadoras. https://t.co/ITPLeejX12
— Vecina R (@Vecina_Erre) June 20, 2020
???????? un repugnante ser donde los haya Marcos de Quinto https://t.co/VjhDrqWbzV
— Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) June 20, 2020
Marcos de Quinto es el paradigma de la derecha española. Te dice una cosa y la contraria en función de lo que crea que puede ganar en ese momento pero cuando pierde y se enfada es cuando saca lo que de verdad lleva dentro. pic.twitter.com/SIl1yWV7Sm
— Isaac Hernández (@gastronfo) June 20, 2020
