Tras destaparse la luna de miel de lujo de Felipe y Letizia, pagada por Juan Carlos I y una empresa en la que viajaron a tres continentes y gastaron medio millón de euros, ha habido un pequeño detalle de todo esto que las redes no han pasado desapercibido.
Los actuales monarcas en 2004 utilizaron los pseudónimos de mr Smith y mrs Smith para reservar plaza en los hoteles a los que acudían.
❗️ Destapada la luna de miel de lujo de Felipe y Letizia, financiada por Juan Carlos I y una empresa: tres continentes y medio millón de euroshttps://t.co/uVYGNd5zJS
— Público (@publico_es) June 21, 2020
Las bromas han conquistado las redes sociales, que tampoco han dejado de lado el enfado por el derroche de la corona.
Felipe VI y Letizia - Mr. & Mrs. Smith pic.twitter.com/oE1cRxiqCw
— Alejandro Melgares (@elentrometido) June 21, 2020
Pudiendo registrarse como Los Roper... Qué oportunidad perdida.
— Manuel de Lorenzo (@manu_delorenzo) June 21, 2020
No queda más que cambiarle apodo a #FelipeVI (‘El preparao’ por ‘El enterao’)
"La #CasaReal ha rechazado hacer declaraciones a #TheTelegraph,el rotativo británico ha sacado a la luz que las reservas de los entonces príncipes se realizaron con un apodo: el señor y la señora Smith" https://t.co/pXQ8XSv7uI
— Marta Ávila (@Martix_AL) June 21, 2020
Supoño que a partir de agora @agarzon e @iunida tratarán a Felipe VI como 'Ciudadano Smith', que parece o nome mais acaído. https://t.co/AiRTZMx0WS
— Nunca choveu que non empanada (@hxc180) June 21, 2020
