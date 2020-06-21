Diario Público
Twitter "Pudiendo registrarse como Los Roper... Qué oportunidad perdida": las bromas mas cachondas de los pseudónimos que los reyes usaron para su lujosa luna de miel

Tras destaparse la luna de miel de lujo de Felipe y Letizia, pagada por Juan Carlos I y una empresa en la que viajaron a tres continentes y gastaron medio millón de euros, ha habido un pequeño detalle de todo esto que las redes no han pasado desapercibido.

Los actuales monarcas en 2004 utilizaron los pseudónimos de mr Smith y mrs Smith para reservar plaza en los hoteles a los que acudían.

Las bromas han conquistado las redes sociales, que tampoco han dejado de lado el enfado por el derroche de la corona.

