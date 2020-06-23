Diario Público
Diario Público

Congreso de los Diputados "Chip y Chop como metáfora para atizar a Vox. Esta de Aitor Esteban sí que no la vimos venir"

EFE
Por

Aitor Estéban dando un repaso a Vox, y van ya... En este caso, el que claramente es uno de los mejores oradores del Congreso de los Diputados, ha recurrido a Chip y Chop para dar otra lección a los ultraderechistas.

Relacionada: Los mejores discursos de Aitor Esteban: de "la leña y el grano" a Rajoy a la "banda de mariachis" de Rivera

Este martes, en la sesión del Congreso, el diputado de Vox Carlos Hugo Fernández-Roca habló dirigiéndose al PNV de "recoger las nueces" una referencia a unas supuestas palabras de Arzalluz en una reunión con Herri Batasuna. Cuando llegó el turno de palabra de Estéban le respondió con una metáfora: Chip y Chop versus los Golfos Apandadores.

