Aitor Estéban dando un repaso a Vox, y van ya... En este caso, el que claramente es uno de los mejores oradores del Congreso de los Diputados, ha recurrido a Chip y Chop para dar otra lección a los ultraderechistas.
Este martes, en la sesión del Congreso, el diputado de Vox Carlos Hugo Fernández-Roca habló dirigiéndose al PNV de "recoger las nueces" una referencia a unas supuestas palabras de Arzalluz en una reunión con Herri Batasuna. Cuando llegó el turno de palabra de Estéban le respondió con una metáfora: Chip y Chop versus los Golfos Apandadores.
Aitor Esteban en estado puro, una vez más contra los fascistas de VOX. Pues impecable, las cosas como son.pic.twitter.com/3rgdz2nIOP
— Roberto Brunete ???????????? (@RobertoBrunete) June 23, 2020
No sé cómo ha pasado pero Aitor Esteban le acaba de dar un repaso a Vox sobre democracia citando a Chip y Chop (sic). #pleno pic.twitter.com/28tPDB48xT
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) June 23, 2020
Chip y Chop y los Golfos Apandadores...!!! ???? De mi época también...!!! Ya podríamos tener una derecha de oposición en España como la que que representa Aitor Esteban en el País Vasco. Que crack, es que destroza una y otra vez a los ceporros y ceporras de la extrema derecha???????????? https://t.co/NYFPubPaFw
— El Jabato ???????????? (@ElJabato68) June 23, 2020
@AITOR_ESTEBAN jajajajajaja! Chip y Chop pic.twitter.com/JLCk8mw4qk
— Chabe Sierra (@Chabe_Sierra) June 23, 2020
Chip y Chop como metáfora para atizar a Vox. Esta de Aitor Esteban sí que no la vimos venir. https://t.co/Jhrsohcn44
— Edu Bayón (@edubayon_) June 23, 2020
Con la referencia a Chip y Chop de Aitor Esteban en el congreso, me he dado cuenta que ya soy vieja ???? https://t.co/lbFznyqJAA pic.twitter.com/rlfXFMi7lQ
— ℂ????????????????????????ñ???? ℙ???????????????????????? ???? (@LustingEyes) June 23, 2020
